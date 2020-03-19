Update from exile: Sen. Tom Dugger awaits COVID-19 test results

Reaching out from his home, where he remained in quarantine on Thursday awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, Stillwater Sen. Tom Dugger shared information from a conference call with Gov. Kevin Stitt.
He said Stitt told state legislators that more testing and medical supplies are coming. Arrangements are being made with private labs to increase supplies.
“I think they’re on the way now,” Dugger said. “That’s an area in the process of improving immediately.”
Dugger said the governor had delayed his call with state legislators because he was on the phone with President Donald Trump. Stitt assured the legislators that the supply chain in the U.S. remains unbroken and after making adjustments, retailers should be able to resupply more quickly.
Dugger said Stitt also told them the state is working with the federal government and the Small Business Administration to develop resources for small businesses affected by closures.
The governor favors allowing municipalities to maintain local control over whether to order businesses to close, Dugger said. But state officials would obviously prefer that people “do what makes sense” and act consistently with state recommendations to close or switch to curbside service, he also said.
Consistent with the Internal Revenue Service, the deadline for Oklahoma state income tax returns will be extended 90 days with no charge or penalty.
The state is also working to streamline the process to receive unemployment and will be shortening the amount of time someone must be out of work before they can collect, Dugger said.
Stitt told the legislators that the state is working with the Oklahoma Baptist Association to work on programs for senior health.
People can find information about a variety of services at beaneighbor.gov.
Dugger and other Senators and staff members were potentially exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. That person was not identified, but anyone who came in close contact received a phone call with follow-up questions and instructions, Dugger said.
He said he assumes he was not in close contact because he never received a phone call.
After the exposure, student pages were also offered testing, along with their families, and were sent home early. The legislative page program has been discontinued for the rest of this session, Dugger said.
Dugger said the tests for senators, Senate staff and pages came from private labs and not from the state’s public health supply.
Although he had expected to receive his test results by noon Thursday, Dugger was disappointed to learn it would be Friday. Because of that he won’t be able to attend a legislative forum hosted by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce at 8 a.m. Friday.
In keeping with the City of Stillwater’s emergency declaration closing many public gathering places and strongly advising people to avoid groups of more than 10, the Chamber will hold the forum as scheduled but over Facebook Live and without members of the public in attendance.
Questions from the public can be submitted to the Stillwater Chamber or during the event.
Although he says he feels fine and is not showing any symptoms, Dugger is following the recommendations of public health officials.
“I am absolutely not going to go out in public until I can look someone in the face and say, ‘This is not a problem for you,’” he said.
