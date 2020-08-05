A Stillwater native who has been living in Lebanon was lucky enough to be visiting her family in Stillwater when a massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday.
Jamilah Kawtharani is the daughter of Mounzer “Manny” Al-Harake, assistant building operations director for the Oklahoma State University Student Union, and his wife Doris.
Jamilah is an OSU graduate who has been living in Lebanon off and on for the past 10 years. Her father and his family are from Lebanon, as is her husband Mohamed.
She and Mohamed have been living in an apartment about 15 minutes away from the massive explosion, which flattened the area around the port and heavily damaged the downtown central business district, as well as several hospitals that were located near the blast site.
That has complicated medical care for the wounded, forcing them to go further away to find help.
The windows of many buildings in the city were blown out and streets are littered with debris.
The Kawtharanis woke up in Stillwater on Tuesday to scores of messages on What’s App, an international messaging platform, and were horrified by what they saw.
Their family and friends in Lebanon were all safe and accounted for when they spoke with the News Press on Tuesday, but not
everyone has been so lucky.
At press time Wednesday, the death toll had reached more than 135 and the injured numbered more than 5,000. Thousands remain missing and are feared to be buried in the rubble. At least 10 municipal firefighters who were attempting to extinguish the fire at the warehouse when it exploded are missing.
An estimated 250,000 people are homeless.
Lebanese officials have said the blast was caused by “high explosive materials” that had been confiscated and were being stored near the port. Video shows a fire burning in the building identified as the warehouse before the blast, which produced a mushroom cloud.
Concerns remain about air quality and the chemicals released during the explosion, Mohamed Kawtharani said.
Beirut’s city governor Marwan Abboud told CNN the scene reminds him of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Medical supplies are critically needed in addition to basics like food, water and shelter for people whose homes are inhabitable.
“It’s like a natural disaster,” Mohamed Kawtharani said. “They felt it in Jordan. It registered like an earthquake.”
Because of the economic situation in Lebanon, Jamilah Kawtharani knows it’s going to take help from the international community to rebuild. Lebanon already had a struggling economy with hyperinflation and a weak currency before COVID-19 complicated the situation. She works with a non-government organization that is helping to care for the many refugees who flooded into Lebanon from Syria during its civil war.
People can help by donating to one of the non-government organizations providing aid and relief in the country she said. Jamilah Kawtharani said because the Lebanese pound is weak, having lost about 80% of its value compared to the U.S. dollar, any amount of donation goes far.
"Mainly now it's cleaning up debris, finding missing relatives, locating families in different hospitals," Jamilah Kawtharani wrote. "The hospitals are flooded and they were having to go to other cities to find doctors. The biggest issue is the homelessness, almost 400,000 people have no place to live. And there is COVID-19 too."
You can help the people of Beirut by donating to some of these organizations.
General disaster relief, food and shelter:
The Lebanese Red Cross -- redcross.org.lb
Just Giving – Impact Lebanon/justgiving.com
Caritas Lebanon -- caritas.org.lb
UNICEF USA -- unicefusa.org
Arcenciel -- arcenciel.org
Lebanese Food Bank -- donate.lebanesesfoodbank.org
Offrejoie -- givingloop.org/offrejoie
Lebanon Children’s Relief Fund -- support.savethechildren.org
Borderless -- borderlessngo.org
Animal Rescue:
Animals Lebanon -- animalslebanon.org
Help the Parrots of Lebanon -- gofundme.org
Give Me a Paw -- myevent.com
COVID-19 relief:
Baytna Baytak/baytnabaytak.com
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Editor's Note: This story was modified to clarify a quote from Mohamed Kawtharani regarding where the blast was felt and to add information about additional aid organizations.
