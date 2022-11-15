Parking and traffic congestion along Sangre Road might see some relief near the Stillwater Middle School after City Council accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to rezone two properties on Monday.
The properties at 2000 and 2100 South Sangre Road, both owned by Renkids LLC, have been rezoned to Office. This allows the owners of Renaissance Schools to build a parking lot to accommodate employee parking.
During the meeting, Stephen Gose with Gose & Associates claimed middle school parents were parking in the childcare center’s private parking lot. Renaissance School employees are now parking in the residential neighborhood across the street.
Councilor Kevin Clark disclosed that he lives in the affected neighborhood.
“At one time it was parents who were parking over there and taking their kids across the street,” Clark said. “It’s plugging up the neighborhood, it’s been problematic, so my neighborhood is excited about this project.”
The rezoning of 2100 South Sangre Road to Office also removes that property from a nonconforming use under the previous Residential Two-Family designation.
Planning Commissioners asked City staff at their Nov. 1 meeting how a nonconforming zoning use came to be when the Renaissance School was built in 2004. City staff said they were not with the City at the time and did not know what the zoning or law might have been at that time as there could have been several factors involved.
