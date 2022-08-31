All lanes of northbound and southbound US-177/Perkins Rd. in Stillwater are now open until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Motorists can expect intermittent closures on northbound US-177/Perkins Rd. between Hall of Fame Ave. and McElroy Rd. from 8 a.m. Tuesday through fall while crews complete driveways along the route.
All four lanes of US-177/Perkins Rd. will be fully open each Thursday through Sunday of Oklahoma State University home football game weekends through November. After football season concludes, the second phase of the nearly $18 million reconstruction project will begin on southbound US-177/Perkins Rd.
