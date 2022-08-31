As of Tuesday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority began transitioning the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay/cashless tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. The SH-99 Toll Plaza intersection – mile marker 48 – near Hallett is the first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay, which creates a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes when motorists maneuver lanes and stop at a toll booth.
Moving to cashless tolling this week is expected to help alleviate Game Day traffic congestion ahead of Thursday’s Oklahoma State University’s first home football game of the season in Stillwater. Motorists also are reminded of potential travel delays at an Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge rehabilitation project on SH-99 just north of Hallett in Pawnee County, where travel will be restricted to one lane with temporary traffic signals through November.
The remaining turnpike toll plazas at US-64, US-177 and the Stillwater Spur are expected to convert to PlatePay by the end of the year.
PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers will continue to enjoy seamless travel at much lower toll rates.
Learn more about PlatePay at PlatePay.com.
