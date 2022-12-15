As of Thursday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has fully converted US-412/Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay (cashless tolling). This means drivers can now travel from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater or I-35 completely cashless.
The Cimarron Turnpike began the conversion to PlatePay at the SH-99 toll plaza intersection near Hallett on Aug. 30. Today, the Cimarron Spur and US-64 ramps near Morrison converted to PlatePay. Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures along the Cimarron Spur as crews work to remove the old toll booths in the coming weeks.
PlatePay helps create a free flow of traffic and eliminates sudden speed changes when motorists maneuver lanes and stop at a toll booth. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers will continue to enjoy seamless travel at much lower toll rates.
This marks the sixth Oklahoma toll road to utilize fully cashless tolling. The Cimarron Turnpike joins the John Kilpatrick, Kickapoo, H.E. Bailey, Chickasaw and Gilcrease turnpikes in offering PlatePay. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to fully cashless tolling by the end of 2024.
The completion of the conversion to PlatePay also means drivers can now utilize the PlusPass app on the Cimarron Turnpike. The app allows motorists to access their accounts on the go, and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal or pre-pay with cash. Drivers using PlusPass will see a savings of about 25 percent compared with PlatePay customers. PlusPass can be used on any Oklahoma turnpike that has been converted to all-electronic tolling.
PIKEPASS remains the most cost-effective way to travel Oklahoma turnpikes, providing customers the lowest toll rate. To open a PIKEPASS account, visit PIKEPASS.com or call 1-800-PIKEPASS. Learn more about PlatePay at PlatePay.com.
