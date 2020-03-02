Utility rate study recommends some increases

The Stillwater Utilities Authority received a report Monday on a study the city commissioned to determine the city’s cost to provide electric, water and waste water service and see if the revenue collected by those services cover those costs.
Some increases were recommended but the Authority did not take action on changing any utility rates at this time.
David Niles, a vice-president with the consulting firm Avant Energy, Inc., told the Authority that Avant had also looked at revenue from fees and other types of charges with the goal of determining how much is needed to operate and maintain the city’s utility systems.
He presented a study that looks at the years 2020-2024.
Niles said the city’s objectives called for limiting rate increases as much as possible, drawing down cash balances as an alternative to increases where possible, setting rates that allow each utility to be financially stable and setting rates that are competitive with other peers in the marketplace.
Natural gas prices are low and expected to stay that way, keeping wholesale energy costs low, Niles said. But as Stillwater moves to a smart meter system, it will have the ability to better tie electric rates to usage during peak demand periods.
Electric rates will still need to slowly increase over time but the report does not recommend a base electric rate increase. Other adjustments could do what needs to be done.
The study determined that water and waste water rates don’t currently generate enough to cover costs for operating the system and making needed improvements.
The City of Stillwater is investing heavily in its water infrastructure through the Water 2040 capital improvement plan and other projects. A relatively large amount of spending on the water and wastewater systems is expected to be needed over the next 8-10 years, Niles said.
It would take an 8.1% increase for water and a 6% increase for wastewater to get each fund to the breakeven point by fiscal year 2024, if everything else remains the same, he said.
That increase wouldn’t draw down cash balances but it would probably be too much, he said.
A 2% increase would be easier for customers to absorb but would allow deficits to continue growing.
The report suggested an alternative 3% increase coupled with reducing capital expenditures in both water and wastewater funds.
Reducing water fund expenditures from a planned $13.9 million to $12.6 million and reducing wastewater expenditures from a planned $8.4 million to $7.9 million was recommended.
Another issue the report identified is providing Oklahoma State University with wastewater service. Most customers also buy water and their wastewater rates are based on water usage. But OSU doesn’t buy water from the City of Stillwater.
Instead, its cost for wastewater is fixed and based on a 2003 flow study, that may no longer be accurate. The university may not be paying enough to cover its cost of service. Niles recommended updating that flow study to make sure other customers aren’t subsidizing the university.
Any rate adjustments would impact the city budget and should be part of the budget process that is about to begin for fiscal year 2021, Special Projects Director John McClenny said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.