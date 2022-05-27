Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon has been named as the next superintendent for Stillwater Public Schools.
Board of Education President Tim Riley said Gordon was chosen from a field of 12 candidates because after several difficult years, the board was looking for someone who could bring people together.
His knowledge of the community, his reputation as a respected leader, his demonstrated commitment to the student experience and his connection to the community were all factors in the decision, Riley said.
Gordon earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Oklahoma State University and began his teaching career in Stillwater, serving as a social studies teacher at Stillwater Junior High. He began working as an administrator while still in Stillwater, serving as Assistant Principal at SJH from 1994-2000, according to the district. He left in 2000 to become a principal for Yale High School and served in the same role at Hennessey High School for a year before becoming that district’s superintendent.
Gordon served as superintendent at Hennessey Public Schools for three years before returning to Stillwater and taking the position he’s known for at SHS.
He said after 16 years, it’s sad to leave the high school and the students he loves working with, but he was ready for a new challenge.
And while he recognizes that he’s definitely got one, he sounds confident in the people he’s working with.
“This is a great board and this is a great administration,” he said. “And I mean, the principals in the district are excellent. The teachers are wonderful. It’s just been a tough time right now.”
Interim Superintendent Dr. Gay Washington, who retired from the district in 2017, stepped in to help when Dr. Marc Moore’s contract was terminated in December. She will continue as interim superintendent through the end of June.
Gordon’s official start date is July 1 but he and Washington said they expect to be working together closely starting right away.
Under the terms of his three-year contract, Gordon will receive a base salary of $145,000 in his first year. Former superintendent Marc Moore was receiving $167,293 in base salary in his fifth year as superintendent when his contract was terminated at the end of December.
Gordon’s compensation and benefits will be reviewed annually and will discussed in February for the upcoming year.
His pay cannot be reduced from the previous year’s level and the Board must consider an annual increase at least equal to the percentage approved for district teachers.
He will receive an automobile allowance of $750 monthly for using his personal vehicle for in-district and out-of-district travel and $960 annually for using his personal cell phone. Like Moore, Gordon will receive an annual supplement of $1,200 for participating in community organizations.
He will receive 20 days of vacation time, and will accumulate sick leave and will have the same paid holidays other 12-month employees receive. The district agrees to contribute to the Oklahoma Teacher’s Retirement fund for his benefit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.