Vaccine snapshot: A look at vaccination rates in Oklahoma and Indian Country

States are racing to drop mask mandates and restrictions on gatherings as COVID-19 vaccines make their way into arms and Oklahoma is following that trend.
On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order ending the requirement that state employees and people entering state buildings in Oklahoma wear masks. He also ended capacity limitations on businesses. Oklahoma has never had a statewide mandate, but individual communities, including Stillwater, have adopted them. Stillwater’s current mask ordinance was recently extended through May 25.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced last week that effective Wednesday, he would end both the statewide mask mandate and restrictions on business operations. The same week, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was ending his state’s mask mandate and capacity restrictions.
Those moves toward reopening are based on downward-trending hospitalization and infection rates and on vaccine distribution.
As of Friday, Oklahoma ranked in the top 10 states for administering vaccines with a rate of 35,337 per 100,000 residents.
Oklahoma’s population is almost 4 million and nearly 1.4 million doses of vaccine have been delivered in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At least 21.82% of Oklahoma residents have received at least one dose and 12.18% are fully vaccinated.
It’s ahead of most immediately surrounding states, including Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas but behind New Mexico, which has the second highest vaccination rate in the country, behind Alaska.
Many of the state’s that have higher vaccination rates also have high populations of Native Americans, who often receive their vaccinations and other health care from tribal, Indian Health Service or urban Indian health clinics.
Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized Native American tribes, which operate as sovereign nations.
Representatives from IHS participated in a call Thursday with members of the press to discuss the vaccination effort in Indian Country.
Rear Adm. Greggory Woitte, M.D., chief medical officer for Indian Health Service, Oklahoma City Area, said his IHS region provides services to about 400,000 individuals and 43 tribal nations in Kansas, Oklahoma and parts of Texas.
Cmdr. Kailee Fretland said IHS has been allotted 397,300 doses of vaccine for Oklahoma so far, including first and second doses.
In additional to IHS facilities, tribal clinics and urban Indian health centers that meet standards for vaccine storage and record keeping have been able to apply to administer the shots.
In many areas the tribes aren’t just providing the vaccine to tribal members or other Native Americans, they are providing the vaccine to Non-Natives who are household members or have close ties, social or economic, with the tribal community.
The CDC is reporting a vaccination rate of 32,849 per 100,000 for IHS, which compares favorably with most states and is close to the national average, Rear Adm. Michael Toedt, M.D. said.
On particular success story is the Navajo Nation, which was ravaged by COVID-19 early in the pandemic.
Thanks to an extensive outreach program and aggressive efforts to reach people in areas that aren’t easy to access – including the use of heat signatures to locate isolated groups – an estimated 70% of people in the Navajo Nation have received at least their first vaccination.
The one-shot Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being used for targeted populations who might be hard to reach for a second shot, including people who are homeless, people who are in jails or treatment centers and people living in very remote areas that are hard to access.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Vaccinations for Oklahoma and Neighboring States
