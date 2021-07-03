A new era is beginning at Oklahoma State University as it goes through a transition of top leadership, including the presidency. As alumni, fans and members of the community that serves as home to OSU and the Cowboy faithful, it’s time to look ahead.
But first, we should look back at the 13 years President Burns Hargis and his wife Ann Hargis – forever to be known as First Cowgirl – led the university.
President Hargis “bleeds orange,” having earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from OSU before heading south to that other university with the terrible fight song to study law. In 2008 he became the second OSU graduate to lead his alma mater.
Hargis didn’t come from academia, he came from the business world, and the skills that made him successful there were put to good use for OSU as he led a fundraising effort that transformed the campus and created new possibilities.
The Branding Success campaign began in December 2007, shortly before he took office, and went public in 2010. By the time it wrapped up in 2014, it had exceeded its jaw-dropping goal of $1 billion by raising $1.2 billion nearly two years ahead of schedule.
The funding was intended to empower OSU to pursue its vision of becoming a premier land-grant university, the university said in a statement on its website. The money was targeted at students, faculty, facilities and programs.
Burns and Ann Hargis committed $1.5 million to fund scholarships for freshman students from Oklahoma, the Oklahoman reported.
Facilities were the most obvious sign of progress during the Hargis era, with a long list of construction projects designed to provide students with state-of-the-art spaces to learn, perform and compete.
But it wasn’t just dollars and cents that Hargis brought to OSU. He brought his sense of humor and charm, and his secret weapon Ann, who embraced her role and the campus community, emitting a warm glow that people wanted to bask in whenever she was around.
Whether she was leading walks across campus in the name of wellness, driving around in her orange golf cart or bringing her dog Scruff to campus as part of Pete’s Pet Posse, the First Cowgirl became central to the OSU experience.
We look forward to getting to know Dr. Kayse Shrum and her family, and to the great things made possible by the foundation Burns and Ann Hargis laid during their time at OSU, we also know things won’t feel quite the same without them.
As they head down the trail to their next adventure, we tip our hats, wish them well and look forward to the day they come back to visit.
