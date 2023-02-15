The Stillwater Public Schools $195 million bond vote easily met the threshold for passage in Tuesday’s election, with more than 75 percent support for the two propositions.
Stillwater voters had ballots for the school bond election, the county sales tax election and Stillwater City Council Seat 2. The County 3/8th-cent sales tax, made up of five propositions to fund county projects and agencies, all passed by more than 70 percent. Tim Hardin also cleared enough votes to ensure that he would not face a runoff challenger in the Stillwater City Council race. The only county vote that didn’t clear enough support was the Coyle School Bond, which failed with a 56 percent yes vote. School bonds need 60 percent support to pass.
The Stillwater school bond was the largest ever attempted by SPS. The 10-year bond was $190 million that included $78 million for a new high school and other construction projects and then another $5 million proposition for transportation. There were 4,385 voters for Prop 1, which passed by 78 percent. There were 4,367 voters for Prop 2, which passed by 80.51 percent.
“We’re looking forward to getting going,” SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon told the News Press. “We’re excited.”
He said there was already a bond meeting with architects planned for this week.
“The team will be here and we’ll start laying out what we need to do, what are the next steps,” Gordon said. “We have to firm up our design and that goes over to the high school. Mr. Howell and his team are going to have a lot of input on what a good high school should look like. They have to live there.”
Voters Tuesday outperformed the 2017 bond issue, which totaled 4,004 voters.
Stillwater’s Tim Hardin will be new to city council. He was running against Nathan Brubaker, Yuki Clarke and Weston Caswell. Hardin received 2,195 votes for 61 percent, Brubaker received 809 votes for 22.57 percent, Clarke received 522 votes for 14.56 percent and Caswell received 59 votes for 1.65 percent.
“I’d like to thank everyone that supported me and my campaign, and there were a ton of volunteers that put their time into it,” Hardin said. “The other two candidates did a good job, they ran a clean race and I hope to see them working down the road.”
Hardin replaces Alane Zannotti, who declined to seek another term and was recently named the new Stillwater Chamber of Commerce CEO.
Amy Dzialowski, who was up for re-election, did not draw an opponent to Seat 1.
“From the beginning, I wanted to see Stillwater be a better place, and I’m still committed to that,” Hardin said. “I’m looking forward to the next four years to try to make that happen.”
