The Walls store located in the Cimarron Plaza in Stillwater is looking for a new home, owner Liz Wall said.
If the Stillwater Public School $195 million bond issue passes, the family-owned chain will need to find a new location – or may need to close this location once SPS begins construction on the new high school slated for 2024.
“We don’t want to close, it’s killing us,” Wall said. “We’re hoping to find another spot (in Stillwater). We’re not picky.”
A Stillwater landmark
The Stillwater location is the chain’s biggest store at 56,000 square feet of sales space, not including the receiving area.
The location is the chain’s number one store in gross sales and the second store of about a dozen stores currently serving Oklahoma, Mississippi and Texas.
Newton Wall opened the first Walls in 1951 in Shawnee. He bought salvaged merchandise from stores who have insurance losses through fires, tornadoes, and other natural disasters and resold it at a discount.
The chain places bids through insurance companies for the salvaged merchandise, which includes anything from furniture to clothes to household supplies.
Often, insurance companies come to them since they’ve been around so long.
They receive inventory from stores like Macy’s, Home Depot and Walmart.
“Our stores get the best merchandise you can buy,” Wall said.
Change on the horizon
Whether the 2023 school bond passes or not, they know Cimarron Plaza can no longer be their home. Wall said they have been looking for a new location for six years.
“We need to be in the city limits, not too far north,” Wall said. “We need 35,000 square feet. We would take less, but that’s our ideal.”
She said they would be open to the idea of leasing a building if someone wanted to build a space. They would even take a run-down space.
The current building sat empty for 15 years before the Newton Wall Company leased the space in 1998.
“That’s what we do, we go in and fix it up,” Wall said. “We like old grocery stores or (an) old Hobby Lobby.”
They said they are always looking, but “there’s nothing in Stillwater.”
Wall added that not only are there not a lot of locations open, there are also not a lot of good spaces. One location had 20,000 square feet, but it was not enough space for them.
“We even flirted with the idea of buying the old Mercury Marine plant,” Wall said.
Store manager, employees look to the future
Stillwater store manager Bonnie Forester has worked for Walls for almost 43 years.
“I’ve been around so long, I see generations shopping,” Forester said. “They started when they were in college, and now they have kids and grandkids and great-grandkids. We’re a generational shopping experience.”
Cimarron Plaza is not as visible to Stillwater residents like other plazas in Stillwater, but people follow the store’s social media accounts and the store receives a lot of foot traffic.
Forester loves her job and the unique retail opportunities it brings.
“You know, I can retire, but I’m not ready to retire,” Forester said.
Most employees at the location have worked at least five years at the store, with many having been there longer.
Muriel Goff has worked at Walls for almost 10 years.
“I’m going with the flow and we’ll see what happens,” Goff said. “There may be something better out there.”
Goff has children who attended school in the district, and she has one child still in school. She believes the school needs a new high school.
Jose Solis said he’s worked at the store for about five months.
“Hopefully, we get another building and I can stay here,” Solis said. “(If not), I’ll probably get another retail job.”
Forester is not opposed to the school bond issue.
“It’s an old high school, and we do need a bigger high school,” Forester said.
The saddest part is interacting with customers who don’t want to lose their local Walls.
“Every store takes on a unique personality combined with the community and the management,” Forester said. “People come in all the time (and say), ‘Hey, Bonnie, what are you going to do?’ and ‘I hope you get another building.’”
She said for a while this made her stressed, but she realized that she “just had to let (the stress) go.”
“(Walls) will be a store that’s missed if we don’t replace it,” Forester said. “And I’ll miss the customers.”
Opportunities ahead
Stillwater Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alane Zannotti said that although many businesses in the Cimarron Plaza had contacted her about finding new homes, Walls management had not yet contacted her.
“The Chamber of Commerce is here to help navigate, connect and ensure that (the businesses) have an opportunity to have every property or every building available for them to look at,” Zannotti said.
It’s important that there’s clear communication between all of the entities – the school, the city and the businesses, she said.
“(If) the bond passes, it wouldn’t be out of realm for the Chamber to call and say, ‘How can we support you as you are looking for a new location,” Zannotti said. “The good news is, it’s not (that) as soon as the bond passes they (have to be out). There’s a timeline.”
Zannotti noted that the whole point of the Chamber of Commerce is to ensure that the growth of the local economy is happening and that the community is continuing to thrive.
“It’s a combination of two things: one is growth, and the other part is ensuring that existing businesses have every opportunity to thrive,” Zannotti said.
For now, Stillwater Walls’ manager and employees are waiting it out.
“It’s been an adventure,” Forester said. “It may continue, I don’t know. We’ll see.”
