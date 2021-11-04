A crew from the City of Stillwater was still working at 7 p.m. Wednesday to make repairs and get water service restored to nearby buildings after a six-inch main broke just south of a busy intersection at Sixth Avenue and Duck Street.
The damaged line was located in the roadway, under one of the southbound lanes.
The break interrupted service to the Payne County Administration Building, prompting District No. 2 Commissioner Chris Reding to announce the building would be closed for the day.
A large section of pavement on Duck Street, which had recently been resurfaced and striped with dedicated bike lanes south of Sixth Avenue, had to be removed as workers dug about six feet down to uncover the broken main and provide work space around it.
Once the damaged sections of pipe were replaced and joined with collars, standing water had to be pumped out of the hole and the water main had to be turned back on to pressure test for leaks before the large hole n the road could be filled.
A load of gravel was on hand to temporarily fill the hole until permanent repairs can be made.
At press time, Duck Street remained closed to through traffic between 6th and 7th avenues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.