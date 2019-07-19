Stillwater residents Art and Carolyn LaNata had an insider’s view of the U.S. space program, earned during their years working for NASA in Houston as our nation was racing the Soviet Union to the moon.
Carolyn spent her days typing long strings of numbers on a typewriter, preparing algorithms developed by a team of 30 engineers for entry in the command module simulator.
Art is a physicist who worked on the flight simulators for every Apollo mission after Apollo 1.
For 10 years, he developed the equations, the motion subsystems and individual display systems for command module simulators, changing them and modifying them as needed.
During training sessions, he was a flight trainer, basically serving as Mission Control for the crew in the simulator. He gave the astronauts problems to solve and tasks to perform during missions that lasted from 4-8 hours.
During the longer flights, the trainees would get hungry so the trainers would call them and take food orders.
He remembers Pete Conrad, who became the third man to walk on the moon during the Apollo 12 mission, ordering a Big Mac, fries, an apple pie and a chocolate shake.
“And we got it,” Art said. “We’d go out and do it.”
He says that looking back on the space program now, it looks different. While working in it he didn’t see it for the massive undertaking it was.
“We didn’t see it that way,” he said. “We didn’t look at them (the astronauts) as stars. And they’d look at us the same way … They would come down from the flight simulator and sit on the darn console, swing their feet, smoke a cigarette and talk to us.”
Art says he seeing a TV show that talked about the debriefing process made him laugh because it wasn’t actually that formal.
“Some would and some would not (debrief),” he said. “Pete Conrad would come halfway down the simulator, turn, look at us and say ‘How’d we do?’ We’d say, ‘You did good.’ ‘Ok, thanks’ then he was gone. Al Bean would come down and spend 30 minutes debriefing with you.”
He says he had the most fun working with Russian cosmonauts.
One came off the simulator and gave the “thumbs up” sign then said, “We don’t have anything like this,” as he walked by.
“I wanted to say, ‘How do you train?’ “ LaNata said. “It’s probably the first time they got anything this realistic was when they took the flight. I mean, our guys are flying in the simulator, just like it’s real. They’ve got everything but weightlessness and thrust force.”
Looking at the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing brings up many emotions for him as someone who worked with every crew from Apollo 2 through Apollo 17.
“We learned as we went along, from the first mission in Apollo, we got better and better,” Art said.
There was a two year stay after the tragedy of Apollo 1, in which fire swept through the command module while it was on the launch pad, killing astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger B. Chaffee.
Everything was revamped before the next mission, Art said.
Carolyn says working on the space program was much like being in the military. Although everyone objectively knew there was risk, they focused on the job at hand.
“You don’t dwell on it or you miss the work,” she said.
She looks back fondly on their time with NASA and says she enjoyed being part of the army of people working behind the scenes.
“It takes thousands of people to make it happen,” Carolyn said. “It was a family. We were one team, from the lowest to the highest, working for one goal.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.