Sixteen students took their turns at showcasing their spelling prowess Tuesday during the Westwood School Spelling Bee. The bee was held as part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee program, and the participants are a part of the Westwood Spelling Club at the school.
Mehulee Mondal, Westwood fourth grader, was named the champion after she successfully spelled the word stirrups. Tyler Paooilla, a fourth grader, finished second as the runner up. Mondal will represent Westwood at the county spelling bee in January.
