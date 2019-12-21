What if Christmas doesn't come from a store? 

A group of students at the Oklahoma State University School of Veterinary Medicine have pulled together to help a member of their school community this holiday season and the heartwarming video they shared on social media is bringing people who watch it to tears.
It all started earlier in the week when a member of the custodial staff was talking with a student and said he was having trouble affording the gas to get back and forth to his cancer treatments. He and his wife are both battling serious illnesses.
Vet student Pali Demuth said as word of his hardship spread, the class representative asked if everyone in the class of 2020 could pitch in to help him out.
It’s not easy for the 89 students in the class to come up with extra money because they all live on education loans while they finish their veterinary training and work in the hospital, Demuth said. But they pulled together and raised about $1,000.
On Friday, vet student Tresha Swickey presented the man, identified only as Robert, with gas cards to help him get to his treatment appointments and additional gift cards to help cover the cost of prescriptions, food or anything else he and his wife might need.
“Every year a new class of students comes into this hospital and they’re very uncomfortable when they get here, unsure. But one thing we are sure of is every time we see you, you are smiling, you greet us, you say hello. You make an uncomfortable place comfortable,” Swickey tells him in the video. “And we want to thank you. So the whole class of 2020 has pitched in and has something for you. We know that you too enter a hospital that’s uncomfortable and we want to comfort you when you enter that place. We want to make you comfortable … We want you to have a very merry Christmas. You should not have to worry about getting to that hospital.”
He closes the video by embracing Swickey and turning to say, “May the class have a beautiful holiday. Thank you so much. I love you.”
The students recorded the interaction so the rest of their classmates could see it, but others have found it and been touched by the story.
Demuth posted the video on her personal Facebook page with the message “The class of 2020 is a special class. In three days we came together to raise over $1000 for a man who not only works in a hospital as an employee, but frequents one as a patient as well. Dr. Seuss said it best- ‘what if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas...perhaps...means a little bit more!’”
She told the News Press $1,000 isn’t a huge amount in the grand scheme of things but the class was glad to be able to help out.
“He’s just such a delightful man,” she said.
