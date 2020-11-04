At least two sinkholes have occurred in Stillwater over the past week that appear to have been caused, or at least hastened, by recent heavy rains.
As of Wednesday, the Oklahoma Mesonet station in Stillwater had recorded 4.74 inches of rain over the previous 14 days, including several inches that fell Oct. 26, 27 and 28, during an ice event that damaged trees and knocked out power to thousands of people.
The City of Stillwater is dealing with a pavement collapse in front of the Braum’s at 2401 W. 6th Ave. that City Manager Norman McNickle is classifying as a sinkhole.
The collapse occurred at the site of a stormwater drain.
McNickle said the volume of water flowing into the drainage system combined with water seeping through large cracks in the pavement appear to have washed out soil supporting the roadway.
The section of road has been blocked off and will be repaired as quickly as possible, McNickle said.
Even though Sixth Street is part of State Highway 51 and falls under the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s control, the City of Stillwater will be dealing with the collapsed section because stormwater is the city’s responsibility.
McNickle said the situation demonstrates the importance of sealing cracks in road surfaces. The City has also been reviewing its drainage system in recent years and will be addressing drainage in future road construction projects.
Stillwater resident Andrea Yough is also dealing with a hole that suddenly opened up in her front yard on Saturday.
She said it started as a depression that looked to be about 2 feet deep.
Her neighbor noticed it as he was walking by, so he stopped and asked the Youghs what was wrong with their lawn. It soon opened up to reveal a cavity in the ground measuring almost 6 feet across and about 6 feet deep.
Yough said the sides of the hole appear to be made of rusty metal, perhaps from some kind of tank that had been buried long before their home was built.
She doesn’t know what was there before her home was built in the late 1950s, but she said a city worker who came out to investigate the hole, theorized it could have been an abandoned metal septic tank. If so, the tank would have had a cap that seems to have rusted through and collapsed as the rain fell and the soil softened, Yough said.
She was somewhat relieved to find the tank, because after doing research that included information on sinkholes in Florida, she worried the hole could grow and damage their home’s foundation. But Florida’s sinkholes are caused by unstable, honeycombed limestone underlying the soil there. That is not the case in the Stillwater area.
She says the sinkhole made her realize there may be things you don’t realize buried in the ground around your home. Homeowners who find something like this are advised to let their neighbors know because their homes could have been built the same way or over the same types of structures, she said.
The Youghs are researching the best options for filling the hole. Luckily, theirs looks like a fairly simple fix.
Still, it's alarming.
After the sinkhole appeared, Yough realized it was the exact spot where she had recently been sitting while planting flowers.
“What if it had collapsed while I was sitting there?” she said.
