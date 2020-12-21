What's it like working in the COVID ICU?

Intensive Care Nurse Melissa Bell has been in the unit since she graduated from nursing school 2 ½ years ago. She says the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the experience there.
Hospitals are struggling to maintain staffing as medical providers become patients or have to be quarantined. And the staff remaining is picking up extra shifts while carrying the burden of being the only human contact for COVID patients in the ICU.
“Working in ICU during COVID has been very hard on the heart for sure, stressful for sure,” Bell said. “I feel like our team is tired but we have all come together … We’ve had amazing teamwork through the physicians, nursing, respiratory therapy, x-ray, physical therapy, … I feel like we’ve pulled together as a team really well.”
COVID-19 has changed the experience for ICU patients and their families, as well as for the staff, she said. Not allowing visitors, to reduce the risk of infection has been one of the biggest changes.
Patients on the non-COVID side of the ICU can still have one support person at a time with them but they still have to take extra precautions. If their support people need to switch out, that has to happen in the parking lot.
But COVID-19 patients are alone for the most part, except for the medical staff caring for them.
“During COVID, unfortunately, we can only have family come in if it’s toward end of life … or if the physician (thinks it) warrants a different reason for them to come,” Bell said. “So typically we only get the family if it’s toward end of life situations. We do have FaceTime so we can FaceTime back and forth with the families but that will be a nurse or a tech who go into the room and assist the patient. A lot of times they will be intubated so we can just hold it and the family member can talk and see the patient.”
Bell was the first person in Payne County to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, having been selected because of her work with COVID patients.
“It’s hard on the heart to see the patients and their families go through all of this but, I’m very hopeful for the future with the vaccine,” she said.
On Friday the Oklahoma State Medical Association announced it was partnering with the Oklahoma County and Tulsa County medical societies, the OSMA Rural Physician Section and the Telligen Community Initiative to expand its physician wellness program and provide access to eight free confidential counseling sessions for any M.D. or D.O. across the state, even if they aren’t members.
“It’s ok to not be ok,” Dr. George Monks said when he shared the information on Twitter. “Please reach out...”
The American Medical Association has a list of resources at ama-assn.org to guide medical professionals as they manage their mental health under the strain of the pandemic.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
