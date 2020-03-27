Measures taken by state and local governments to combat the spread of COVID-19 are requiring residents to temporarily accept limitations on some of the freedoms they took for granted until now. It’s not a comfortable process for anyone.
Now residents are asking just how far the state and local emergency orders go.
The City of Stillwater has been trending a few days ahead of other cities its size in making emergency declarations designed to protect public health.
Mayor Will Joyce declared a state of emergency on March 15 in response to Payne County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. The order closed city-owned facilities, canceled city events and asked businesses and individuals to limit the number of people at gatherings and in their facilities to allow social distancing space.
The same day, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties in Oklahoma after the eighth case of novel corona virus in the state was confirmed.
Joyce issued additional emergency declarations over the next few days that closed restaurant dining rooms, bars and recreation facilities.
The most recent order extended the closure to businesses that perform personal services beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It also directed retailers and providers of food and household products to establish controls that require a minimum of six feet between patrons. Finally, it banned organized gatherings of 10 or more people, including church services and funerals.
That same day, Stitt issued an executive order that enacted the same limitations Stillwater had already enacted but also prohibited visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, postponed all elective surgeries and minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures. In addition, it included a statewide “Safer at Home” order for the people most prone to severe illness or death if they contract COVID-19, those over age 65 and adults with underlying medical conditions.
Essential employees and businesses were exempted, with precautions to limit personal contact and practice social distancing by allowing at least six feet of space between individuals.
Some businesses created documents designating their employees as essential.
The fine for violating the City of Stillwater’s order is $560 for each person involved and when the order was issued, city officials said they were prepared to crack down on house parties and other gatherings that exceeded the limit. Even gatherings of fewer people are discouraged.
Now rumors are spreading that law enforcement is stopping people on the street to ask them to prove they have a legitimate reason for being out.
They became persistent enough that the Stillwater Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday saying it had received multiple calls from people asking if police were stopping people for being out between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Both claims are false, SPD said.
“There is not an enforceable curfew in Stillwater, currently,” the department said. “Just stay home, watch a tiger show or two and stay at least six feet apart.”
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office also issued a statement Thursday addressing how law enforcement is responding to people who don’t comply with the governor’s order.
“The guidelines in the governor’s executive order call for Oklahomans to act in the best interest of their fellow citizens,” Hunter wrote. “What we are calling on more than anything, is for Oklahomans to be good citizens, good neighbors and comply with the governor’s executive order, as well as the ordinances of local governments, to protect one another from this deadly illness.”
But charging someone with a crime isn’t the preferred first course of action, the statement emphasized.
“While a violation of an executive order can be a misdemeanor, law enforcement officers are counseled to inform and persuade to effect compliance when confronted with violations, emphasizing the gravity of the ongoing public health emergency we are experiencing.
“This is not intended to undercut law enforcement’s ability to make decisions based on their training, discretion and the facts of any given situation. Rather, this statement is provided to support and enable law enforcement to make sound, fact based decisions given the circumstances while appropriately balancing the interests of public safety and public health.
“We are in an unprecedented time. The Coronavirus has and will continue to cause profound disruptions in everyone’s lives and livelihoods and we are all painfully aware of those who have become ill or tragically, have died. But rest assured, by following the advice of our state, municipal, county and federal leaders, and complying with the measures laid out in the governor’s executive order, we will save lives.”
Hunter’s office emphasized that the governor’s executive order does not impose martial law in the state. But individuals who violate it could be charged with a misdemeanor at law enforcement’s discretion.
People looking for resources or answers to their questions are asked to check out the Oklahoma Department of Health Website a https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.
