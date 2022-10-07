According to attendees, the Wildflower Festival held Saturday at spiritual retreat center St. Francis of the Woods in Coyle was merely an extension of what the center offers all year round – compassion and acceptance.
“I think it is a great connection to all the things that are important to the people of St. Francis – community, acceptance, creativity and nature,” Christian Kelly of Stillwater said.
The event included a variety of free activities, live music and vendors selling artwork, food and other items. Activities included painting, weaving on looms, face painting and an art auction. Children could be seen running and playing, swimming, painting or jamming out with regional musicians.
This was Kelly’s first year to attend the festival, but he attends chapel at St. Francis every Sunday and is on the center’s fundraising committee. He said he loves the community so much, he considered living on the grounds of the retreat center with his family of six.
“I feel like everyone who comes here has been hurting at one point in time or another, so everybody here gets it, and it’s ok,” he said. “A lot of places say come as you are, but here, they genuinely mean it. The festival is just an extension of that.”
Mariah Gillepsie, an Oklahoma City artist operating the painting of a mural at the event, said the festival is a special gathering because it brings people together to enjoy and support each other.
“I think it’s a beautiful thing when a community can come together to support arts and music and local food and family,” she said. “It just feels like something that doesn’t happen as often these days. At the heart of St. Francis is compassion and acceptance, and I think people can feel that when they come here.”
Mandy Steward of Edmond said she comes to St. Francis for a private solo retreat each year when the seasons are changing, so experiencing the venue with other people around was a nice change.
“Everyone is so friendly and being outdoors with people and live music is wonderful, especially post-pandemic,” she said.
Katherine Whalen, managing director for gardens and outreach at St. Francis, said more than 300 people from around the region attended the event on Saturday.
“It was a fantastic event. Everyone I talked to seemed to really enjoy it,” she said. “I talked to many people who had never been to St. Francis before and who were excited to find out we exist and what we offer, so I hope to see some of those people back here in the future.”
For information on other St. Francis community gatherings and events, visit their website at stfrancisofthewoods.org.
