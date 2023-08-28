Wings of Hope Family Crisis Services hosted its annual gala for the first time since COVID-19 at Sparrow Beginnings on Friday. The theme of this year’s event was Heroes for Hope, where guests were encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero or their own personal hero.
Wings of Hope hosted the gala to raise funds for its shelter and the individuals using its services. The proceeds will help support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
“We are grant funded for a lot of our positions and things, but there are things that grants don’t pay for, so we need to go out and raise money,” said Executive Director Brandi White. “This is our first time to be able to come together and have a big gala event in several years.”
White said the gala was organized by a fundraising committee, community members, volunteers and staff. The team has worked diligently since the beginning of the year, conducting meetings every couple of weeks.
At the event, guests could partake in a wine pull, card game, silent auction and live auction. Wings of Hope partnered with AmFund, a fundraising travel program that supports nonprofits, to provide trips for the silent and live auctions.
The Heroes for Hope Gala had multiple vendors at the event providing services for guests. Every auction item was donated to Wings of Hope and sponsors were given the opportunity to sponsor a specific table or the event as a whole.
Long-term Stillwater resident Renee Ebert attended the Heroes for Hope Gala in support of Wings of Hope.
“It’s just one of those services that really touches your heart because I think the secrecy and people feeling stuck and not being able to escape from it,” Ebert said. “I just think it is a very worthy cause. There’s probably more people that need the help and get the courage to use Wings of Hope to help them. Maybe if they (Wings of Hope) have more and more resources… the more they can help people.”
For new Stillwater residents Raj and Christine Murthy, Heroes for Hope was a way for the couple to get out in the community and support a local organization.
“This is a cause that is very near and dear to us because we’ve had this in our family,” Raj said.
White said that seating was provided for 200 guests and the event almost sold out, selling around 190 tickets. With close to a full house, White had high hopes that the night would go well and Wings of Hope would raise funds and awareness.
“I think people will learn about some of the services that Wings of Hope has that maybe they’re not aware of,” White said. “I think people don’t understand how many children go through our shelter, or they might not understand how many counseling programs that we have or prevention programs. I think just getting that on people’s radar will be really good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.