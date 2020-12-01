Winter weather expected mid-week

The National Weather Service in Norman is forecasting winter weather in central and western Oklahoma beginning Wednesday.
Although the Stillwater area is expected to get less than an inch of snow, NWS predicts accumulations of up to 8 inches of snow near Woodward and 3-4 inches around Enid. The weather system, which is expected to begin traveling west to east Wednesday morning, will primarily impact areas north of I-40.
The system will begin traveling west to east beginning Wednesday morning and Enid should begin seeing snow in the afternoon and evening.
The area east of I-35, including Stillwater, should expect to begin receiving a mixture of rain and snow into the evening and overnight Wednesday.
The NWS is predicting daytime high temperatures around 40 degrees for Stillwater on Wednesday and Thursday, with a north wind and gusts around 20 mph. Nighttime lows are expected to be below freezing through the weekend.
Stillwater Emergency Management Agency issued an alert Tuesday that warned people to prepare for possible travel impacts.
There is still some uncertainty about which areas will be impacted the most, according to SEMA, but people in the Stillwater area are warned to be prepared for the event to continue through Thursday. It is expected to move out of the area by Thursday afternoon.
SEMA said temperatures and rain are its primary focus as the weather system approaches. Road crews will be activated by the City of Stillwater if needed to maintain roadways and intersections.
A map of Oklahoma Road Conditions can be found at https://bit.ly/33z8PbI.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
