Lily Chavez has experienced more than most people her age.
When Chavez, 19, saw a need for good water sources in rural Zimbabwe, she didn’t know exactly what to do, but her passion to help others drove her to start something.
That spark became a nonprofit called “Wishes for Water.”
“It’s amazing how we can change so much with something simple – a basic need,” Chavez said.
Wishes for Water has raised $9,000, but its goal of $15,000 by the end of the spring semester is fast approaching. It plans to build its first well in June.
Chavez, a global studies junior at Oklahoma State University, had the opportunity to visit Zimbabwe last summer with a group of students from the President’s Leadership Council OSU.
Chavez said everyone knows there’s poverty in Africa, but it was still eye-opening that this was a way of life for the Zimbabwe people. Of the 15 schools in the region, only three have access to clean water – and the water source was miles away.
“That's where I got impacted the most on the trip,” Chavez said. “You can read so much about something but until you see it and you're actually walking in it and talking with people … I was just shocked by the poverty.”
The lack of clean water brings a domino affect for the area.
Women aren’t in school because they’re hauling water. Men are in school, but it's expensive. Families have multiple children but can't send them to school. The prevailing thought is to send boys to school because they think they have the most potential.”
The team visited OSU alumna Tererai Trent, who runs Tererai Trent International. She provides support for 15 rural schools and works to help girls in secondary school go on to college.
On behalf of Trent, the Women for OSU Partners funded a well at Kanyati Primary School in the region. The school used the well to create a garden and start a feeding program, in addition to selling their surplus produce in the community to provide scholarships.
Chavez said she’d like to help girls from pre-K to secondary school have the chance to attend school – and more water would provide a better experience for them.
“In that way girls weren't getting expelled from school,” Chavez said. “It costs $30 for them to go, which is a lot of money for the families in the rural areas. We see this incredible innovation coming from water.”
The school’s attendance leapt from 400 to 1,200 because of the availability to water.
Chavez made a list of ideas that the team had tossed around – sustainable ways in which they could help the schools build more wells.
When Chavez returned from the trip, she couldn’t get the need for water at rural schools off her mind. She talked often with her boss, Hargis Leadership Institute Director Joshua Taylor at OSU.
“We can’t just keep saying ‘Look at this poverty,’ and leave,” Chavez said. “That's just not what we're about and it’s not what OSU is about.”
The more she brainstormed, the more she realized that the best way to give back was to raise money for more wells.
Taylor told her to start her own nonprofit.
Chavez was dazed.
“I'm a full-time student. I work two part-time jobs and I was just sitting here thinking I don't know how I'm going to do that,” Chavez said.
But she dug in, Taylor said.
“Lily saw that there was a problem, an injustice where kids didn’t have access to water, and she believed that she could make a difference,” Taylor said.
PLC seeded the group some early funds since the team had no money. The hardest part was getting their 501(c)(3) designation, but they were operational within five weeks.
“There's a plethora of information on the Internet, but a lot of people are trying to make money off you because you don't know what you're doing,” Chavez said.
One of her first moves was to build a team of 20 volunteers from PLC, where she said there are great students who are great leaders she could tap into.
Brancen Redman, a freshman majoring in geology, took on the public relations role.
“I am the liaison between the donors and WFW, but I’m kind of a jack-of-all-trades,” Redman said. “I have presented WFW to community groups, reached out to various companies and helped spread the word about what we do.”
He’s spent 30 hours on WFW this semester.
“Because this organization is so new, I have truly been able to see it take off,” Redman said.
Even though they’ve had their rough times, Redman said it’s inspiring to see how resilient the team members and the leaders are.
Taylor said he loves working with college students because they believe they can make a difference.
“The team is energetic, positive, and tenacious,” he said. “They believe wholeheartedly in their mission."
In only two months, the team has raised more than half of what they need -- but they’re still not done.
Donations can be made through wishesforwater.org.
