When she tells the story, Carrie Hulsey-Greene always mentions what a beautiful spring morning it was.
Nothing seemed out of the ordinary at 8:55 a.m. on April 19, 1995, as she left the federal courthouse and drove past the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City. She doesn’t remember seeing anything that seemed unusual or noteworthy.
Hulsey-Greene was the cops and courts reporter for KTOK, a talk and news radio station in Oklahoma City, and her news director had asked her to go by the federal courthouse to look at the docket.
She was in her news car sitting at the stoplight at 4th Street and Harvey Avenue, a block south of the Murrah Building, at 9:02 a.m. when a Ryder truck packed with explosives detonated on the north side of the federal building.
She heard the explosion and saw the window glass blow out at St. Joseph’s Church on the corner.
Intent on setting up to report on what she assumed was an explosion caused by a gas leak at the church, Hulsey-Greene was looking over her shoulder to back her car up and park it out of the way of emergency crews when she saw a cloud of black smoke rising from the north side of the Murrah Building.
She immediately got on the two-way radio in her car and called the newsroom.
“I said, ‘There’s been an explosion in downtown and I need to get on the air,’ so they broke in and I’m told that my first report was at 9:02 and 30-40 seconds,” Hulsey-Greene said.
She started reporting and didn’t stop for 24 hours. She stayed all day, through the night and did the morning drive the next day before going home to rest.
Because it was 1995 and people didn’t have cell phones, she was tied to that car if she wanted to do live reports.
She says she got into a rhythm of doing a live report, going out with her recorder to interview people than going back to the car to do another live report. She was determined not to move the car.
She started to go see the north side but there was so much glass on the street and the smoke was so thick that she knew she wouldn’t be able to see anything so she went back.
She and another reporter who had been sent to the scene got in a news van and began heading to St. Anthony’s Hospital to report on the situation there, but as they were driving, police started waving them back.
“That was when they thought there was another explosive device or bomb or something and everyone was getting pushed back,” she said.
She and the other reporter hid out in an alleyway because they knew if the left the scene they would never get back in.
“We had to stay close,” Hulsey-Greene said.
But the danger wasn’t lost on her; she remembers seeing real fear in the eyes of some of the police officers she knew as they waved her back. It made an impression because she had always seen them remain so steady.
In the initial wave, Hulsey-Greene interviewed people making their way down the stairs and walking themselves out of the back side of the Murrah Building.
At first glance, the mostly glass south face of the building looked fairly normal. It wasn’t destroyed like the other side of the building but on closer inspection, she realized all the glass was gone.
She knew some of the people she was interviewing, just from being in the downtown area and around the court system.
There are images that stick with her.
“That’s where they were bringing a lot of the children out,” she said. “Where my car was, there was a lot of triage going on. People would come out and just kind of sit down on the curb and wait for someone to come up to them or help them.
“There was lady who someone had tied something around her head because it was bleeding a lot. It was very reminiscent of tornado scenes, you would see people whose clothing looked perfectly fine on the front and you walk around on the back of them and their shirt’s gone.”
She says everyone she talked to in the early hours had a compelling story.
“You ask one person, ‘Where were you?’ and they say ‘I was on the Seventh floor and I woke up and I was on the ground,’” Hulsey-Greene said. “And then the next person you interview, ‘I was on the elevator and we had to pry (the doors open),’ I mean, every person had some kind of unbelievable something to their story. So it was really overwhelming.”
She remembers seeing one of the U.S. attorneys she knew standing on the southwest side of the building and when she asked him why he was there, he replied, “My son is in there.”
It was the first time she realized there were children in the building.
“He said, ‘There’s a daycare,’ and his wife came up and she was just screaming and about that time, they brought their son out,” she said.
By mid-morning she had seen the north side and realized the full extent of the damage. It was clearly a man-made event and the authorities were starting to look for people.
Hulsey-Greene said she was so focused on reporting the initial response that it took a while for the broader situation to sink in. It wasn’t until the next day when she finally went home and got a chance to watch TV coverage that she fully realized.
A few days later, after the building had been cleared of survivors, she remembers watching firefighters rappel down the building.
Scanning the interior with binoculars she could see desks that looked like the occupants had just stepped away to go to a meeting right next to offices that had been completely caved in.
“A cup would be sitting on a bookshelf with a wall gone beside it, it was just odd the things that survived through all of that,” she said.
She spent most of her time reporting from the scene for the next month. Knowing many of the police officers helped her talk her way back in the first few times, until they got credentials set up.
Although she had stronger connections with people at the scene, after reporting from the scene ended, Hulsey-Greene continued to keep up with people she knew or people she got to know who had been affected by the bombing.
“I knew an attorney whose son was hurt in the bombing, a guy who always took care of my car at one of the gas stations whose daughter was killed,” she said.
One of the first people she interviewed was the court clerk for the western district court, who came walking out of the building with his head covered in ash.
He later thanked her for interviewing him because that was how his wife, who had no way to reach him, learned he was alive.
She said learning that helped her to understand the importance of what she did for the community, which she appreciated because after covering a traumatic event, you can wonder how important your role was compared to the other people you saw.
A lot of the first responders she knew struggled emotionally after working the bombing.
“It was hard for many of them to accept that they couldn’t save everyone or even prevent it,” she said. “I mean, that’s what they’re supposed to do right? Protect and serve. So the emotional toll on them was hard. There were officers that left, chose to retire, and struggled with it. They probably do to this day. It was difficult to see friends going through that in that way.”
After being thrown into the spotlight as the first reporter on the scene of the bombing, Hulsey-Greene received a number of job offers. She said she stayed at first, because she wanted to see the story through.
“I just felt like I couldn’t leave it,” she said. “It (would have) seemed kind of like I was skipping out on the story and not seeing it through.”
The full impact continues to unfold for her, sometimes in surprising ways, even many years later.
When she had her daughter, she could finally fully appreciate what people who had children in the Murrah Building felt, she said.
When her father died a few years ago, she fully realized what people who lost their parents in the bombing feel on holidays and family events without their loved one.
She said her grading scale for hardship was definitely changed by the experience, sometimes to the chagrin of people in her life.
Most things just don’t seem like as big of a deal to her.
Although she heard graphic testimony while covering trials and had been to a variety of scenes, the Oklahoma City bombing was on a scale she could never have prepared for.
It was more like the aftermath of a major natural disaster or something you might see during war reporting.
“Nothing can prepare you for something like this except for something like this,” she said.
The suit Hulsey-Greene was wearing the day of the bombing, her audio recorder and other items are part of the collection on display in the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.