Woman critically injured in wreck near Cushing

A man and woman from Checotah were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a collision near Cushing.
Claude Glenn Casey, 84, was transported by Creek County EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition with whole body injuries. His passenger Shirley Burkin Casey, 81, was admitted in critical condition with whole body injuries.
The wreck occurred at about 12:12 p.m. on State Highway 33 about four-tenths of a mile west of Norfolk Road and one-half mile east of Cushing.
Casey was driving westbound in the outside lane of State Highway 33 when his 2015 Ford Escape struck a 2015 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mikka Morris, 34, of Cushing, that had stopped at at traffic light. The impact caused the Jeep to hit another stopped vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Stephanie Pool, 48, of Cushing.
Morris, Pool and Pool’s passenger April Ninenhuis, 39, of Drumright, were not injured.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cushing Police Department and Cushing Fire/EMS also responded to the scene.
Road conditions were dry and clear according to the report from OHP Troop K. The report lists inattention/following too closely as the cause of the collision.
All parties were wearing seatbelts.
