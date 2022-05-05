Even after closing its doors, the Oklahoma WONDERtorium is still educating Oklahoma youth. The Oklahoma WONDERtorium Board recently made a $45,000 donation to the Horticulture Education Center Project, which will create a new building at The Botanic Garden at Oklahoma State University featuring a classroom, public restrooms and an office.
“The Horticulture Education Center will allow the mission of the WONDERtorium to continue for generations of children from across our state,” said Gay Washington, former executive director of the Oklahoma WONDERtorium.
The Botanic Garden collaborated regularly with the Stillwater children’s museum before it shut its doors in 2020. For that reason, the board donated its remaining funds to OSU.
The Botanic Garden, home to the Oklahoma Gardening television show, is a living, multidisciplinary laboratory currently used by several departments within OSU Agriculture in addition to Stillwater and surrounding communities. The Horticulture Education Center will further enhance youth participation in horticultural activities at The Botanic Garden.
Lou Anella, director of The Botanic Garden, said he hopes the center will provide a comforting space for visitors and an upgraded venue for programming efforts.
“We are so pleased to have this donation from the WONDERtorium Board,” he said. “Much of our programming revolves around children, so we will be proud to keep the spirit of the WONDERtorium and the idea of learning through play alive at The Botanic Garden.”
The project is expected to cost between $1 million and $1.5 million, and the university is currently seeking private support.
“The WONDERtorium contribution is a great boost to our fundraising efforts as we have worked with more than a dozen major gift donors in the last year fundraising for this much-needed facility for the garden,” said Heidi Williams, associate vice president of constituent development for the OSU Foundation. “We are so excited about this facility and what it will provide to the Stillwater community and all those who regularly enjoy the garden.”
For information on how you can give to the Horticulture Education Center Project at The Botanic Garden at OSU, contact Dusty Bedwell at dbedwell@osugiving.com or 405-385-5601.
