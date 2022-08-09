It appears the City of Yale will be able to avoid declaring bankruptcy for its Water and Sewage Trust Authority after reaching an agreement with the natural gas supplier suing the town.
Although the Oklahoma Legislature created a grant fund specifically for Yale and several other small towns that were left in dire straits after receiving huge gas bills when costs skyrocketed during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, the supplier filed suit in Tulsa District Court to recover $1.4 million plus interest.
Yale City Attorney Roger McMillian told the City Commissioners, meeting in their capacity as trustees of the authority, that BlueMark Energy, LLC has agreed to allow the town to submit its grant application and is willing to accept $1,180,540.93 from the grant proceeds.
Negotiation was still going on up to the last minute, several trustees said. They all expressed relief at having a chance to resolve the situation without having to take the drastic measure of being the first Oklahoma town in recent memory to file bankruptcy.
