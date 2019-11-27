Yale’s Fire Department’s will have to wait a little longer for a new fire station.
The Payne County Board of Commissioners rejected several bids it received for the project on Tuesday after all the qualifying bids came in above budget.
Stillwater’s Lambert Construction Co. had also submitted a bid but it couldn’t be considered because of a problem with the signatures on the bid form. District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding said he anticipates the Yale Fire Department will re-bid the project.
Payne County’s Emergency Management office will receive a $20,000 performance grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be paid as $5,000 for each quarter of this year. Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn the county’s matching funds are covered by the salaries paid in his department.
The commissioners accepted the grant Tuesday and authorized Kuhn and Deputy Director Troy Choplin to sign FEMA disaster agreements on behalf of Payne County.
Chairman Chris Reding said massive amounts of paperwork are associated with federal disaster regulations and compliance.
The commissioners also approved a new deductible fund reimbursement policy that was previously approved by the Payne County Budget Board.
The county’s insurance policy through County Claims of Oklahoma has a deductible of $50,000 per incident and Payne County maintains a deductible fund to pay for damages.
The deductible fund was previously replenished from county use tax proceeds. The new county policy requires a department to reimburse the fund from its own budget if the loss was caused by negligence on the part of that department's employee. Reding said this new policy is designed to encourage county employees to be more careful and avoid causing accidents.
In other business, the commissioners approved three road crossings in District 3 for rural water districts to run water lines.
The commissioners also approved $202,142 of weekly purchase orders, December blanket purchase orders totaling $249,776, and the monthly payroll of $751,282 for county employees.
