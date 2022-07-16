Yale counted 979 residents in the 2020 census, and according to Mayor Jason Brown, each of them, “every man, woman and child,” owes $1,500 to cover the bill from a former natural gas supplier suing the Yale Water and Sewer Authority. It comes to $3,800 for everyone with a gas meter, he said.
On Friday, the Yale City Commission, acting in its capacity as the trustees of the Water and Sewer Authority, voted to hire Oklahoma City law firm Elias, Books, Brown and Nelson to prepare a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing for the trust.
Trustee Brian Porter, who abstained from the vote due to his job in the finance industry, expressed his opposition, as did a number of residents attending the meeting. Trustee Paul Rosenquist could not attend.
The issue has been under discussion for almost 18 months as Yale and a handful of other small towns in the same area – Hallett, Jennings, Oilton and Mannford – grappled with how to handle their gas bills.
Oklahoma Municipal League Executive Director Mike Fina said he thinks limited infrastructure and limited options for suppliers contributed to the entire group’s plight.
But Yale’s mayor noted their balances were in the hundreds of thousands while Yale’s bill was closer to $2 million.
BlueMark Energy LLC, is asking the Tulsa County District Court to award more than $1.5 million, including interest and penalties for a balance it says Yale owes for natural gas delivered in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri. Gas prices spiked sharply during that period based on greatly increased demand and problems with supply.
Yale officials, including City Manager Phillip Kelly, say the town’s actual usage during that period was measured and the town should have owed $211,000, which has already been paid.
They dispute the remaining charges and in September 2021 filed suit in Payne County District Court against Keystone Gas Corporation.
Keystone owned a pipeline system connected to Yale’s own small pipeline that provided gas delivery from BlueMark Energy, a third-party supplier.
The town entered into a direct agreement with BlueMark in October 2021 after being informed it would not have a natural gas supply for its customers because Keystone was behind on payments and would no longer be able to buy gas from BlueMark.
At the same time, it entered into a dedicated capacity lease agreement in which Yale agreed to pay Keystone $68,000 to transport the gas it had purchased directly from BlueMark.
According to the Trust’s filing in Payne County District Court, Keystone agreed to reimburse Yale for any of its gas that was sold by Keystone to third parties or otherwise used by Keystone. It was to be paid at Yale’s cost, either through an offset of capacity payments or direct payment.
Yale maintains it was told Keystone would use the minimum amount needed to supply 26 residential customers, but city officials believe Keystone instead diverted “substantial portions” of Yale’s gas to supply customers like Cimarron Correctional Facility, a 277,640 square foot prison located near Cushing, and other customers who were not disclosed when the deal was made.
As a result, in its filing Yale sought almost $75,000 for the period from October 2020 through June 2021, with the exception of February 2021, when historically high gas prices pushed the amount owed by Keystone to almost $1.2 million.
Attorney Wyatt D. Swinford, part of Yale’s legal team in the matter, said there isn’t much hope of collecting that money because Keystone is already in receivership.
The trustees voted in July 2021 to give notice they were terminating the contract with BlueMark Energy as a new pipeline was completed that would allow Yale to buy from Oklahoma Natural Gas under more favorable terms and with greater flexibility.
BlueMark filed suit for Breach of Contract against Yale on June 28, 2021, and against Mannford on May 5, 2021, to collect balances owed.
The trustees all said they had concerns about how filing bankruptcy would impact the town’s ability to get grants and secure financing.
Trustee Larry Brown said he didn’t like the idea of bankruptcy but he also couldn’t stomach the idea of paying something the town doesn’t owe.
“We were wronged,” he said. “It’s all about money but it shouldn’t be. There’s no gray area here. We were wronged.”
The State of Oklahoma has funded grants for Yale and the other small towns to be administered by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, but it takes time to develop a new state program.
It had been estimated the applications wouldn’t be available until September. But in light of Yale’s possible bankruptcy action, state officials have assured city leaders it could move faster.
Porter said Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur said they could be available as soon as August.
He recommended holding off on the bankruptcy to allow time for the grant program to get up and running.
But there are few guarantees, residents feared.
Trustee Larry Brown said it’s not guaranteed Yale will get the full $1.4 million it still owes. Accrued interest will increase the balance, leaving the town potentially still owing more than it can pay, even if it does get the full grant.
The trustees said they felt pushed and that BlueMark didn’t seem to be negotiating in good faith with them.
Trustee Richard Adsit said he feels like BlueMark is trying to bully them into borrowing money to pay the debt more quickly.
BlueMark is charging 18% interest on Yale’s balance, another $25,000 per month, which drives up the final cost to settle. The company’s most recent – and what was presented as the final offer before going to trial – dropped the interest rate to 12% and allowed Yale to pay the balance over 48 months, Swinford told the trustees.
But some residents also questioned whether there was a guarantee that filing bankruptcy would eliminate the debt. Resident Devin Greenfield acknowledged the difficult decision facing the trustees but asked if the action could be delayed a few months.
Swinford said there are uncertainties but filing bankruptcy prevents BlueMark from receiving a judgement.
Other options were presented during the special meeting. Josh Robinson, Vice President of American Heritage Bank in Yale, said the bank was willing to work with the town to help the trust avoid bankruptcy.
Resident Stephen Bellew told the trustees he works in finance and sees the impact bankruptcy can have. The bank financing would be more predictable.
“The unknown is a lot more risky,” Bellew said.
It will take time for the bankruptcy to be prepared, Swinford said. If the grants become available before the paperwork is filed, the trust could change its mind.
“Once it’s filed, it’s out of your hands,” he warned.
Whatever Yale does, it has to be serious about it, Swinford said. He told the trustees he would reach out one final time to BlueMark, but said the company has already rejected an offer from Yale to pay $1.4 million when the state grants become available.
The trustees voted 3-0 to proceed with the bankruptcy filing.
The Water and Sewer Trust Authority will be liquidated, but that won’t impact operations because the town owns all the infrastructure and leases it to the trust, City Attorney Roger McMillion said. The trust owns some equipment that will have to be sold but that’s about it.
A new trust called the Yale Utilities Authority will be created to administer all city utilities.
“I think we’re done playing checkers,” Porter said.
