Stillwater businesses and residents are invited to get in the holiday spirit early this year by entering the Christmas Parade of Lights reverse parade Saturday.
Stillwater's annual downtown holiday parade has flipped the script this year with spectators driving around the community to admire stationary floats, window displays and homes decorated for the holidays.
Organizer Collett Campbell said this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade may be in a form her kids would call “Backwards Day” but the goal is to make sure Stillwater still celebrates the holidays.
“We won’t have the traditional parade in Downtown Stillwater, but we do plan on lots of lights and fun for the entire community,” she wrote. “… So, decorate for the theme, and use lots of lights. This is still a nighttime event.”
Entries will still be judged, with cash prizes for community winners and traveling trophies for corporate and business winners. Entry fees go to support those prizes and to provide Christmas to kids and families that need assistance during this time of year, she said.
Organizations that want to participate but need a place to set up, should contact Campbell. She has a list of businesses and other locations where they can set up.
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and judging ends at 9 p.m.
Entries are coming in from all over town and will probably pick up over the next few days, Campbell said.
The News Press will run a map of the route in Friday's e-edition.
The reverse parade route will also include a light display through downtown Stillwater, extending from 4th to 7th avenues, that is synchronized to music.
Downtown merchants and merchants in other areas like Campus Corner and the Strip are being encouraged to create holiday window displays.
Santa Claus will still make his appearance, setting up by Visit Stillwater, 2617 W. 6th Ave.
Campbell said fraternity and sorority houses that decorate for the holidays may also be on the route. Anyone who has decorated their home or business is encouraged to turn their lights on for people to see as they drive around, even if they don’t officially enter and aren’t on the map.
“Just participate. Period,” she urged.
People who have questions should call Collett Campbell at 405-714-9824. Information and updates will be posted on the Stillwater Oklahoma Christmas Parade of Lights Facebook page. Information about the parade and other holiday events throughout the season can also be found at visitstillwater.org.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.