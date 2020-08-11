After months of deliberation, guessing games and untold possibilities Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has picked former rival, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) as his running mate against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Harris will make history as the first Black woman on a major party ticket for president. An early competitor for the nomination, Harris dropped out of her presidential campaign before she would have appeared on primary ballots. Harris had some critically successful debates as she sparred with Biden, but could not match the other frontrunners in fundraising.
Following Biden’s primary win and securing the Democratic nomination, Biden announced that he would select a woman to run on the ticket with him.
Harris might hold some appeal to moderate Democrats, while at the same time causing some concern from those who edge further left. In a time when young, progressive people are calling for defunding police departments, Harris might represent the other side as a former prosecutor and attorney general of California.
“Their shared ‘Tough on crime' stance and her being from CA are not going to do Vice President Biden any favors,” Preston Bobo wrote in a reply to a News Press social media post. “She is an interesting, tactical choice. The VP debate is going to be the most interesting because she will have to do some work to differentiate herself from a Tough on Crime, Attack Dog.”
Others saw Harris as a choice that could generate some excitement from the party or those on the fence.
“She is a fantastic choice and will generate even more enthusiasm for the party with female and young voters,” Darren Bullock wrote. “Can’t wait to see her debates with MP! Of course, he will have to get permission from mommy to be in same room with her, but she will eat his lunch and then some!”
Hollie Schreiber pictured another scenario.
“I would have rather Harris picked Biden for her running mate,” she wrote, “but I'll take it.”
Leon Haley can’t picture voting for either.
“Oh my she is extreme left,” Haley wrote. “We will have to see, I would never vote for them or her.”
That partisan divide isn’t going away anytime soon for either party.
“… Biden could've picked a Muppet and he still would've gotten my vote,” Ben Clark wrote. “Bottom line, I will be proud to vote for just about anyone who is even slightly less repugnant than Trump.”
