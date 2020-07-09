Kenneth Chance, a 79-year-old Stillwater resident, has died from complications of COVID-19, according to his family.
The News Press learned that Chance was being treated at Stillwater Medical Center up until his death earlier this week.
Chance was known in later years for the visits he would make around Payne County with therapy dogs through St. Andrews. He and Rowdy – a jack russell/chihuahua mix – made many trips to various nursing homes and assisted living centers before Rowdy’s death at 23 last fall.
Chance was still visiting residents at various senior care facilities right up until the pandemic.
"His whole life was dedicated to serving others. It really was," said daughter Katina.
According to his family, Chance was an Oklahoma State alumnus, OSU retiree and U.S. Air Force Veteran. He came to OSU on a GI Bill in 1979 and worked there after graduation. He was father to three children, grandfather to four and great-grandfather to one little girl.
Chance had been in ICU for two weeks and on a ventilator for the last week, according to his daughter.
Chance was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Jean, who owned and operated Chance's Sweets and Party Treats. They have three children: Jimmie, Kim and Katina.
