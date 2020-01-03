As a very big election looms in November this year, there are still a lot of choices to make at the local and state level.
Payne County voters will be helping to elect a U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, a State Senator, three State Representatives along with County Clerk, Court Clerk, County Sheriff and a County Commissioner.
Filing for Federal, State, Legislative and County offices will be April 8-10 ahead of a June 30 primary and Nov. 10 general election. County Clerk, County Sheriff, Court Clerk and County Commissioner are all four-year terms. County candidates file with the County Election Board Secretary. Other candidates file with the Secretary of the State Election Board.
Though only a handful of local politicians have formally announced campaigns, a few have filed campaign finance reports with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.
For House Dist. 33, which covers much of the lower half of Payne County outside of Stillwater proper, incumbent Rep. John Talley, Stillwater Republican, remains active. Brice Chaffin, Stillwater Republican, has also filed a Statement of Organization Candidate Committee for the race.
For House Dist. 34, which is concentrated within Stillwater, Rep. Trish Ranson, Democrat, remains active. Aaron Means, Republican, and a candidate two years ago, has also filed a Statement of Organization Candidate Committee.
For House Dist. 35, which covers northern Payne County, all of Pawnee County and some of Noble County, incumbent Rep. Ty Burns, Morrison Republican, is active. Aaron Matheson, Glencoe Republican, has also filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. Former Rep. Dennis Casey had also filed with the Ethics Commission, but that was done to donate leftover campaign funds.
For Senate Dist. 21, that covers Payne County, incumbent Sen. Tom Dugger, Stillwater Republican, remains active. Rick Dunham, Stillwater Democrat, has filed with the Ethics Commission. Dunham announced his intentions publicly and is actively campaigning.
