The race for seat 4 on the Stillwater City Council will move into a run-off with Christie Hawkins and Ariel Ross.
Hawkins maintained a lead throughout and ended with 986 votes for 40.86% of the total.
Ross captured 552 votes for 22.89%. She held off Riley T. Flack, who gained over the evening and ended up with 478 votes, or 19.82% of the total.
Preston Bobo finished with 297 votes for 12.31% of the total, followed by Bryce Moody with 65 votes for 2.69%. Mary S. Tetrick and Ronald Warren McElliot Jr. each got 17 votes, 0.7% of the total.
A total of 2,412 votes were cast in Stillwater's municipal election – 171 absentee mail, 317 early and 1,924 on election day.
The race for Seat 4, currently held by Vice-Mayor Pat Darlington, will be held April 6 in conjunction with a general election for area school boards.
Stillwater Board of Education candidates Marshall Baker and Steve Hallgren will face each other again in the general election.
Hallgren took the lead in early voting, but Baker soon passed him, ending with 1,270 votes for 48.53% of the total.
Hallgren stayed even with Baker for a time, but lost ground over the evening, ending with 941 votes for 35.96%.
Jeanette A. Burkhart held steady in third place throughout and ended with 406 votes for 15.51% of the total.
A total of 2,617 votes were cast in the Stillwater's school board primary - 186 absentee mail, 335 early and 2,096 on election day.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.