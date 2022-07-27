The sound of the 200-foot crane cut through the voice on the microphone.
Tuesday morning on the north lawn of the Oklahoma State Agricultural Hall, progress was clearly in the air. Literally, with beams suspended from the crane across the street in the construction zone and metaphorically, with the celebration of reaching the $50 Million giving milestone for the Frontiers Agricultural Hall.
The crane hoisted a white flag bearing the OSU Agriculture logo and honked a horn, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.
The new home for OSU agriculture is expected to open in the fall of 2024. More than 600 donors contributed to the project. Several speakers addressed the crowd of faculty, donors, alumni and students gathered under the shade sheltering from the heat. OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum was one of the people to take the microphone.
“Our goal is to help feed the world,” Shrum said. “This new building will play an important role in providing a hub in teaching and research supporting one of the most successful agricultural programs in the world.”
With the backdrop being the Frontiers Agricultural Hall construction site, it felt like a tangible step was made toward fulfilling why OSU exists.
“This state-of-the-art facility will strengthen OSU’s position as a leader in innovation,” Shrum said. “It will help us attract the best and brightest faculty and students. But more than all this, it is a physical manifestation of our land grant mission to take our teaching, research and extension and solve one of society’s most pressing challenges: food insecurity.”
Dr. Thomas Coon, Dean of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, said although the $50 Million goal has been reached, there are opportunities for naming rights and features in the building.
“Our students, faculty and staff are energized knowing the power of the Cowboy family,” Coon said.
