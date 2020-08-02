Looking into the life of a female OSBI agent

In the past, law enforcement was seen as a job for men, but more women are stepping into the field and showcasing their ability to be in law enforcement.
Special Agent Rachell Savory has been working at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations since 2013.
She began working in law enforcement in 2000 as a Warrants Deputy at Payne County Sheriff’s Office. She took a short break in 2005, before returning to work in 2010.
Throughout her career, Savory has faced many challenges that come with being an officer of the law.
“Challenging moments in this field are different for every person. Some of the most challenging hurdles are societal," Savory said. “For example, when I arrive to take a report or investigate, citizens as well as other law enforcement personnel, discount me as the lead investigator.”
Savory described herself as a short female, which can be difficult in the career she has chosen.
“Females are underrepresented in law enforcement," Savory sad. "So many of the towns in which I work have only had male officers, investigators, and leadership. Sometimes when a woman arrives to investigate a major crime, they are surprised."
Savory’s interest in OSBI began while she was working at the PCSO after working with a uniform crime reporting specialist.
“I had the honor to work with Freeda, an OSBI uniform crime reporting specialist. She spoke very highly of the OSBI. The OSBI was the most elite agency in the state of Oklahoma when considering educational and training requirements, integrity, and professionalism,” Savory said.
Savory said Freeda executed all those attributes that she admires in people and a profession.
She was encouraged to apply at OSBI by her colleagues at the PCSO. She was hired, and said this is where she plans to retire.
As a woman in a male-dominated career, Savory admitted she has been treated differently because of her gender and other factors.
“I was the first female to attend CLEET at my former agency. That is not because women aren’t qualified but, in my opinion, because of antiquated thinking. I have had my fair share of adverse experiences in the field,” Savory said.
Savory said she isn’t the only woman in law enforcement that has been treated differently. In fact, she said probably every woman in this career has faced the same difficulties.
Even though Savory is a woman, she does have some advantages when it comes to the investigation part of her career.
“As far as investigations go, I think being a woman has advantages. I have rarely been treated poorly during interviews, even of the worst criminals. People are more forthcoming with information and assistance,” Savory said.
Savory is passionate about her work at OSBI and the impact she has on people and their life.
“The greatest joy of my job is helping people. I know it sounds very cliché, but it is true. I have met some outstanding people during my career,” Savory said.
Savory has had many defining moments in her career and she will have many more in the future. Some she described as “insignificant,” but very impactful.
“For example, when a senior female officer showed me how to use the restroom without having to remove my entire duty belt. Or when I was working a crime scene and had to collect a deputy’s badge and equipment who was killed in the line of duty,” Savory said. “Or when I arrested a predator who had a 30-year history of molesting boys.”
Savory encourages citizens to sign up for a ride-along to get a first-hand look into the life of law enforcement workers.
“Seeing the community through the windshield of a police cruiser is a great way to learn about law enforcement. It isn’t all about driving fast and writing tickets,” Savory said. “Sometimes it is putting out a car fire, changing a flat tire, or helping a troubled child do their chores while other cops talk to their parents.”
