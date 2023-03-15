Lost Creek Safari has been welcoming families during Spring Break with new exhibits and extended hours.
The walk-through petting zoo at 1200 West 80th Street is one of Stillwater’s best-kept secrets, with exhibits featuring animals such as alpacas and lizards.
The petting zoo reopened March 13 and extended hours during Spring Break are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through Sunday.
Lost Creek Safari prepared for weeks to reopen for the March – October season.
Teri James took her three grandsons to visit Lost Creek Safari on Monday.
Even though the temperature didn’t rise above 50 degrees, the boys enjoyed the outing.
“It’s a great place to go for families and kids,” James said. “It certainly keeps them occupied.”
James has visited Lost Creek Safari for several years and said her grandsons always have fun on their visits.
The variety of animals is extensive, which includes goats, alpacas, lemurs, monkeys, cows, yaks and an oryx, or type of antelope. There are reptiles, deer, ponies, piglets, porcupines – and of course, “Gilbert” the camel and “Buffy” the water buffalo.
“The little petting zoo was part of their favorite, where they could get in there with them and their little bucket of feed,” James said. “They had a really good time with that.”
That particular exhibit with goats and alpacas was new, James said, as well as the reptile room, which featured snakes, lizards, iguanas, turtles and more.
“Every exhibit had someone there, keeping an eye on things,” James said.
Lost Creek Safari is a family-owned and operated, USDA-certified Exotic Animal Park that’s been open for nine seasons. Under new management, Lost Creek Safari is adding new animals and educational experiences to Stillwater’s zoo.
“We go every chance we get,” James said. “It’s a wholesome (place) to take them to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.