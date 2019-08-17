Morrison art teacher Tim Shade said that he measures the success of Art Camp by how wide the smiles are by the end of each day.
Judging from the many wide smiles on both campuses, on the first day back Thursday, Morrison can look forward to a super successful new school year!
As Brent Haken steps up as superintendent of Morrison Schools, he is “overwhelmed with excitement.” He continues enthusiastically, “Our awesome staff has shown their enthusiasm and love for teaching this summer through various professional development opportunities.
“I cannot wait to see them pass their passion for learning on to the students of Morrison. This year as a school we will focus on purpose-driven change!”
“In a year blessed with opportunity, we embrace change as a chance to grow.”
Nic Hoover will take the helm as Junior High and High School principal, Julie Lockwood will be the counselor for that site.
Morrison alumnus Hayden Garringer will be history teacher as well as head wrestling and assistant football coach. Riley Duncan will be a junior high math and science teacher, as well as boys’ basketball coach.
Hanna Minson and Lawson Thompson will expand the agriculture program as new FFA advisors. Debbie Mote will be adding junior high English sections. Megan McCorkle is Morrison’s new Title Reading teacher for the elementary, joining with Glory Hoover as a new music instructor.
Brandi Womack is returning to teach in kindergarten. They are also fortunate to add Dennis Casey back to the staff in government and athletics. This year, Assistant Principal Jared Freeman has added the roles of fast-pitch softball and baseball coach. He will be assisted by Chandler Salinas.
With all the new staff and the excellent existing staff, the Morrison Wildcats are gearing up for a greater-than-ever new school year!
Morrison senior citizens host old-fashioned picnic fundraiser
What could be better than a hot, grilled hamburger and hotdog with all the fixings, finished off with a slice of cold watermelon? Sharing it with Morrison friends!
It’s time again for the yearly Morrison Citizens Picnic Cookout at the Senior Citizens Center (Morrison Fire Station). The fun begins at 6 p.m. Thursday. Corky McCroskey and Kenneth King will be doing the grilling, and there will be side dishes and desserts served as well.
After a hearty meal, there will be the traditional games of chance with great monetary prizes.
There will be a silent auction, and a live auction with prizes donated by members of the Morrison community. Attendees are encouraged to donate baked goods or summer or fall décor or miscellaneous items for the prize table.
The Senior Citizen of the Year for 2019 will be announced, and a plaque presented. Get out and have an old-fashioned good time with the senior citizens and other members of the Morrison community!
For more information, call Corky McCroskey at (405) 880-4839. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
Amy Keith lives near and writes about the town of Morrison.
