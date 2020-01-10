The weather forecast for the Stillwater area for Saturday has differed widely throughout the week. At one point, it was predicted to snow a possible 2-3 inches in the Stillwater area, but that has now been downgraded.
According to the National Weather Service in Norman, there is now a brief window from about 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. to see a band of snow, but it is likely to be little to no snow. There are some areas of the state that could get an inch or two, but in the Stillwater area, there is not much of a chance to see flurries.
The main impact of Saturday’s weather will be very strong northerly winds, as well as wind chills in the single digits to the low teens. There is also a risk of any rain that fell Friday night to have frozen, so people should still be aware of potential hazards while driving on Saturday.
