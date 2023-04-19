The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services questioned Security and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler Tuesday on his agency’s regulatory developments, including those on cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.
In March, the SEC proposed to modify the definition of “exchange” to include “communication protocol systems,” potentially expanding the SEC’s authority over digital asset trading platforms.
Six days later, it notified Coinbase, the largest crypto platform in the U.S., of its plans to sue over allowing investors to trade unregistered securities – any stock that does not have an effective registration statement on file with the Commission – pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933.
Platforms have argued that they don’t know which cryptocurrencies are required to be registered. For example, Rostin Behnam, Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said last month that Ether – one of the most popular digital assets – is a commodity. Meanwhile, Letitia James, Attorney General of New York, asserted in a court filing that Ether is a security.
“There is a lack of clarity in the law,” said chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-NC. “(Gensler is) punishing digital asset firms for allegedly not adhering to the law when they don’t know if it applies to them,”
Gensler, however, said the issue is not a lack of clarity because an investment contract is among Congress’ many qualifications for a security. And with cryptocurrencies and NFTs, the public is investing its hard-earned funds with promoters and anticipating a profit.
“I have never seen a field so noncompliant with laws written by Congress and confirmed over and over again by the courts,” Gensler said. “We (the SEC) have the authorities we need in the laws to protect the investors.”
Democrats, including Committee Ranking Member Rep. Maxine Water, D-CA, applauded Ginsler for going after “crypto criminals”.
“Under Chair Ginsler, the SEC has nearly doubled the size of the unit responsible for protecting investors in crypto markets from cyber-related threats since the recent bank failures and the fall of FTX,” Waters said. “This is a stark difference from the hands-off approach that the Republicans’ SEC Chair (Jay Clayton) took to mask noncompliance in crypto.”
But Republican challenges to SEC proposals encompassed a majority of the nearly six-hour-long hearing.
The same week of its exchange definition proposal, the Commission proposed a 500-page climate disclosure rule that would require publicly traded firms to disclose detailed emissions data and climate risk management strategies. Among other details, the rule would also require certain publicly traded firms to disclose direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions that emanate from their supply chains.
Rep. Frank Lucas, R-OK, said the volume and breadth of the rulemaking is a significant concern to him.
“The adverse consequences in one sector can bleed into another, causing lasting economic harm,” Lucas said. “I get the impression from personnel across the SEC that there are concerns about the high volume and the fast pace of this rulemaking. Let’s try to get it right, not get it done in a hurry.”
