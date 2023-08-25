Grabbing a slice of pie – or maybe a whole pie – at the Payne County Free Fair has become a ritual for many county residents.
This year should be no different.
For weeks ahead of time, about 20 members of the Lunch Bunch – both women and men – have spent hundreds of hours prepping for hungry crowds of Payne County residents.
During the week of the fair, they prepare burgers, chicken salad, grilled cheese, chili, ham and beans, stew with cornbread, Frito chili pie, pickles and this year, salads.
And they make pies.
A lot of them.
Eight different kinds, in fact – including apple, peach, apricot, cherry, mixed berry, chocolate cream, coconut cream and lemon meringue.
The Oklahoma Home and Community Education Fair Kitchen will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Heritage Hall at the Payne County Fairgrounds. A slice costs $3.50 and whole pies cost $21.
“We’re known for our pies,” said LeeAnn Barton, a Lunch Bunch member and OHCE county treasurer. “People come out there just to buy a slice of pie sometimes. Some people put their orders in at the first of the fair every year and say, ‘Save me two cherry pies,’ and they buy the whole pie.”
On the first day of “pie making days,” the members make the fillings for 200 berry pies. Starting Tuesday during the fair, team members make about 20 cream pies per day.
“We sell a lot of whole pies to people who want to take one home because they may have company … or (want to) save it for Thanksgiving,” Barton said.
The monies raised at the fair help fund Payne County 4-H educational events and activities, high school senior scholarships and community service projects throughout the county.
The Lunch Bunch – one of six groups from the Payne County Extension and 4-H office with members totaling 100 – are part of the OHCE Cooperative Extension, a statewide, county-based organization that partners with Oklahoma State University to develop leadership skills and strengthen families in their communities.
“As a county organization, we award three scholarships a year to graduating seniors,” Barton said.
The scholarships are typically around $1,500 each. One scholarship was named after Gloria Hesser, a former Payne County Commissioner and President of the Payne County OHCE.
In addition, the funding helps 4-H high school seniors make it to Washington, D.C. for a week every year and assists several teachers who attend a teaching workshop in New Mexico. The rest of the money supports the state agency auction gift baskets and other needs.
Last year, they planned a silent auction from Thursday night to Saturday at noon. This year, they are repeating that to raise more funds.
“If it continues to bring in funds like it did last year, maybe we can increase the scholarship money … or find some other ways to help,” Barton said.
Dea Rash, the Payne County Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Educator for the OSU Extension office, works with the six groups to set goals for projects, in addition to one or two county service events where they gather and distribute items.
Last year, they held a coat drive for students in the school district, and another year, they made “privacy blankets” for victims of traffic accidents.
Where the food line forms for the concession stand, past projects line the wall.
“There’s just little things no one ever thinks of that we try and back up the other service organizations in the area, just be part of the community in a positive way,” Barton said.
County meetings are four times a year at the Payne County Fairgrounds. Members meet for workshops, where they learn how to make projects such as a pillow case, a pie crust or a barn quilt.
Barton said the team is thankful to have the Payne County Master Gardeners, the Young Ranchers and Farmers Association and some 4-H mothers helping in the kitchen this year. But the Lunch Bunch is looking for new members.
“A lot of the men and women are aging out,” Barton said. “They can’t be on their feet for four-hour shifts in the kitchen anymore.”
Barton said both women and men are welcome to join the Lunch Bunch.
“We wish we could get a few more men in there, but I think they look at a room full of women and get scared off,” Barton said. “But some of the husbands have decided to join and a lot of the husbands help in the kitchen.”
