Marcie Mack has resigned as director of Oklahoma CareerTech a second time.
Mack’s first resignation was rejected by board members in September. On Friday, CareerTech announced that Mack was taking a job with the MidAmerica Industrial Park. Her new job will be a manager of talent development. The State Board of Career and Technology Education will consider Mack’s resignation in a February meeting.
“It has been an honor to serve as the state director of Oklahoma CareerTech,” Mack said in the release. “I have been afforded the opportunity to work with amazing staff, students, educators and business leaders across the state. The part I cherish the most is the opportunity to positively impact the lives of students and the success of Oklahoma businesses.
“I have been blessed to be a part of the best workforce development system for Oklahomans. The vital work of Oklahoma CareerTech makes a difference for the state, not only for today’s workforce but for generations to come.”
Mack began her work with the statewide vocational education system 30 years ago with the Autry Technology Center. She was chief operating officer and deputy state director before being named interim director in 2014.
“I would like to thank Dr. Mack for her steadfast leadership and commitment to the CareerTech mission,” CareerTech chief of staff Becki Foster said in the release. “She has dedicated most of her professional life working to fulfill that mission, working nearly 30 years within the CareerTech System. She will continue her work to help Oklahoma meet its workforce needs in another capacity, and we wish her the very best.”
MidAmerica Industrial Park CEO David Stewart said in a release Mack’s new job will include workforce training, development and recruitment “in anticipation of MidAmerica’s expansion of new employees.”
“As we aggressively recruit new employers to MidAmerica, we must equally pursue new employees to move to Mayes County and our region without impacting our current base of employees,” Stewart said. “Dr. Mack’s connections to technical training and higher education institutions, both in Oklahoma and national systems, will be valuable as we broaden our workforce recruitment strategy,” Stewart said.
Part of the new direction, according to Stewart, is due to the expansion expected with transportation company Canoo’s planned “mega microfactory.”
“Within the next 24 to 36 months, MidAmerica’s current employment base of more than 4,500 will need to substantially increase by employment across diverse industry segments,” Stewart said. “Speed-to-market is MidAmerica’s competitive advantage, but in addition to our abundant renewable resources in power and water, we must have the talent resources necessary to make our current and future employers successful.”
Mack’s resignation will be effective March 1.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the group of talented individuals at MidAmerica, a leader in economic development and workforce development in Oklahoma,” Mack said. “With nearly 30 years of experience in workforce training and development, I look forward to working with MidAmerica in expanding its strategy to meet the workforce needs of the businesses they serve. MidAmerica is a flagship for the state of Oklahoma and I am honored to join their team.”
