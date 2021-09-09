The top executive of Oklahoma's statewide vocational education system is stepping down.
Marcie Mack, director of Oklahoma CareerTech, headquartered in Stillwater, will be announcing her intention to resign Thursday, the News Press has learned.
The Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education is the state agency that administrates Oklahoma’s technology center districts, with skill centers that include area vo-techs.
In her resignation letter addressed to State Superintendent of Public Education Joy Hofmeister, Mack wrote that she intends to resign effective Nov. 15. She told staff in an email obtained by the News Press, she intends to submit the resignation Thursday for board approval, which meets Sept. 16.
“I have been truly blessed for close to 30 years to work with amazing individuals through the Oklahoma CareerTech system and for the past 8 to work here at ODCTE with each of you,” she wrote to staff. “As things continue to move forward, it is time for me to find opportunities closer to home.”
Mack was selected by the Oklahoma State Board of Career and Technology Center as director on an interim basis in July 2014 following the resignation of Robert Sommers. Before taking over, Mack was chief operating officer and deputy state director of CareerTech. Prior to that, she was assistant superintendent at Autry Technology Center, where she worked for nearly 20 years.
Mack earned a doctorate in educational administration and leadership from Oklahoma State University, where she also completed her master’s degree in telecommunications management.
Mack was recently announced as a Making a Difference honoree for The Journal Record’s Women of the Year program. One of the honorees will be announced Oct. 14 as the 2021 Woman of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.