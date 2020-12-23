Times are hard for many people, and a pandemic Christmas hasn’t made things any easier this year. But the Stillwater Corps of the Salvation Army once again was able to come through for families in the Stillwater area with its Angel Tree gift and holiday meal distributions.
The demand for assistance from organizations like the Salvation Army just seems to keep growing.
“It has been busy in general, even before Christmas,” Salvation Army case worker Paulette Mai said. “… Since the pandemic, you never know what the day is going to hold.”
More people are seeking help than ever, Lt. Emily Arroqui agreed. The Salvation Army served 200 families with 568 children through its Angel Trees this year.
That’s 100 more children than were served during 2019, which was itself a record-setting year, she said.
Salvation Army staff was scrambling the week before Angel Tree gifts were supposed to be distributed, with 70 "forgotten angels" that either had not been selected or whose gifts weren’t dropped off.
But once Salvation Army put out a call for help, the community stepped up and quickly took care of all the angels, Arroqui said.
Advisory Board member Mark Wagner said community support has continued to be strong, from the people who stepped in at the last minute to donate angel gifts to Stillwater Public Schools, which gave Salvation Army the use of its warehouse for gift distribution, to the staff and volunteers who did whatever it took to make Christmas happen for the families who signed up for assistance.
Some people in the community showed up with miscellaneous toys to donate, and Mai volunteered to make an emergency run to Ardmore in the Stillwater Corps’ box truck to pick up extra toys to fill gaps, he said.
To make the distribution process smoother, food boxes with all the fixings for a holiday meal were given out separately the week before.
Arroqui is happy to report that the Salvation Army Red Kettle program was a success this year.
Although COVID-19 had people keeping their distance, volunteers were harder to come by and more of the bell ringers were paid workers, people gave generously and the program made enough to cover costs and still meet the $60,000 fundraising goal.
That’s important because those funds aren’t directed toward a specific use and support a variety of programs, including utility and rent assistance.
Arroqui assures people that all the money donated through the Red Kettles stays in Payne County to meet local needs.
The Salvation Army is the organization people are often told to call when someone else isn’t sure how to help them, so the staff never knows exactly what need they’ll be asked to meet.
That’s why the Red Kettle funds are so important.
“Sometimes we just get those unique cases that come in and we try to do our best to help them,” Arroqui said.
