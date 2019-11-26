The grades are out; that is the Oklahoma School Report Cards for every district, school and a grade for the state’s progress.
Overall, Oklahoma’s letter grades (A-F) have dropped from last year in most criteria, which is an average of five categories. Those are academic achievement, graduation, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism and postsecondary opportunities, which are compiled into an overall score.
Here are the grades for the 40 schools in the News Press area, where many institutions scored higher than the state average. A complete breakdown on the scores can be found on oklaschools.com.
Stillwater
Here in Stillwater, where Marc Moore is superintendent of 6,352 in the district, there are six elementary schools where students from pre-K through fifth grade attend.
At Highland Park Elementary, the school had an overall B grade, scoring Bs in English Language and Chronic Absenteeism; and Cs in Academic Achievement and Academic Growth. The school has 601 students and the principal is Laura Gordon.
At Richmond Elementary, the school also had an overall B record, scoring Bs in all four elementary categories. The school has 497 students with Kendra Rider as principal.
At Sangre Ridge Elementary, the school scored a B, as well. It had two Bs in chronic absenteeism and academic achievement with Cs in English language and academic growth. The school has 596 students with Ryan Blake as principal.
At Skyline Elementary, the school scored a B with Cs in academic growth and chronic absenteeism and Bs in academic achievement and English language. The school has 490 students with Natalie Fluty as principal.
At Westwood Elementary, the school scored an A with two As in academic achievement and chronic absenteeism with Bs in English language and academic growth. The school has 607 students and Darren Nelson is principal.
At Will Rogers Elementary, the school scored a C with Cs in all four elementary categories. The school has an attendance of 587 students with Meghan Eliason as principal.
Moving up to the next level in Stillwater, the middle school (sixth and seventh grades) scored a B with Bs in every category aside from English language, which had a C. The school has 880 students and Bo Gamble is principal.
At Stillwater Junior High (eighth and ninth grades), the school scored a B with Bs in every category aside from chronic absenteeism. The school has an attendance of 842 with John Fields as president.
Rounding out Stillwater is the high school, which has an attendance of 1,252 and Uwe Gordon is principal. The school scored a B with an A in English language, a B is postsecondary opportunities, and Cs in academic achievement, graduation and chronic absenteeism.
Cushing
Elsewhere in Payne County, Cushing has a large district with 1,827 students where Koln Knight is superintendent of five schools.
Starting at the Cushing Pre-K School, there was no grade available. Sally Wright is principal of 101 students there.
At Cushing Lower Elementary (kindergarten through first grade), the school only had a grade on chronic absenteeism, which earned a C. Nancy Dowell is principal of 296 students there.
At Cushing Higher Elementary (second through fourth grades), the school earned a B, with an A in chronic absenteeism, B in academic growth and C in academic achievement. The school has 367 students and Martha Cackler is principal.
Cushing Middle School (fifth through eighth grades), the school earned a C with Cs in three categories. The school has 546 students with Stacy Weaver as principal.
Finally in Cushing’s district, the high school earned a C with Bs in postsecondary opportunities, chronic absenteeism and graduation with a D in academic achievement. The school has 517 students with Mike Wayland as principal.
Perkins-Tryon
Over in Perkins-Tryon, Superintendent James Ramsey presides over 1,541 students spread across four schools.
At P-T Elementary (Pre-K through second grade), the school did not have an overall grade. Bobby Simma is principal of 430 students there.
At P-T Intermediate Elementary (third through fifth grades), the school earned a B grade. It had an A in chronic absenteeism, B in academic achievement and C in academic growth. Donna Boles is principal of 365 students there.
At P-T Middle School (sixth through eighth grades), the school got a D grade. It had a C in chronic absenteeism, D in academic achievement and D in academic growth. Jerry Burnett is principal of 320 students at the school.
At P-T High School, Joe McElroy is principal of 426 students in a school that earned a C grade with a B in postsecondary opportunities, Cs in academic achievement and graduation; and a D in chronic absenteeism.
Yale
Over in Yale, Dale Bledsoe is superintendent of 420 students across three schools.
At Yale Elementary School (Pre-K through fifth grade), the school earned a C with Cs in three categories. Amber Locke is principal of the 204 students who attend.
Yale Middle School (sixth through eighth grades), the school also earned a C with a B in academic growth, a C in academic achievement and a D in chronic absenteeism. Rocky Kennedy is principal of the 80 students in attendance.
At Yale High School, Kennedy is also principal with 136 freshmen through seniors. The school earned a C with two Cs and two Ds.
Ripley
West of Yale over in Ripley, Superintendent Lisa Pitts presides over 456 students and two schools.
Ripley Elementary (Pre-K through eighth grade) scored a C with Cs in three categories. Pitts is also the principal of 322 students there.
At Ripley High School, Principal Josh Calavan has 134 students who attend. The school was given a C with an A in graduation, B in postsecondary opportunities, C in academic achievement and D in chronic absenteeism.
Glencoe
North of Ripley over in Glencoe, John Lazenby is superintendent of 359 students and two schools.
At Glencoe Elementary (Pre-K through eighth grade), 262 students attend with Tammy Lane as principal. The school was given a C grade with an A in chronic absenteeism, B in academic growth and C in academic achievement.
At Glencoe High School, the school was given an F grade with a C in chronic absenteeism, a D in graduation and an F in academic achievement. Chad Speer is principal of 97 students there.
Pawnee
In Pawnee County, Superintendent Ned Williams has a school district of 661 students and three schools in Pawnee.
Pawnee Elementary (Pre-K through fifth grade), has a C grade with Cs in both academic achievement and academic growth, along with an A in chronic absenteeism. Tracy Burnett is principal of 333 students there.
Pawnee Middle School (sixth through eighth grades) also has a C with the same letter grades in the same areas as the elementary. Principal Jackie Young has 147 students who attend.
Pawnee High School earned a D with an A in chronic absenteeism, B in postsecondary opportunities and graduation and a D in academic achievement. Stacy Womack is principal of 181 students there.
Perry
In Noble County, Perry has 1,114 students with Terry McCarty as superintendent of three schools.
Perry Elementary (Pre-K through sixth grade) has 664 students with Joe Jacobs as principal. The school earned a C with Cs in academic achievement and growth and a B in chronic absenteeism.
Perry Junior High (seventh and eighth grades) earned a C with a B in chronic absenteeism, a C in academic growth and a D in academic achievement. Andrea Rains is principal of 145 students there.
Perry High School has 304 students with Nancy Parris as principal. It also got a C with Bs in two categories and Cs in two categories.
Frontier
Up in Red Rock, Bob Weckstein is superintendent of 367 students at Frontier Schools.
Frontier Elementary (Pre-K through eight grade) earned a C with an A in chronic absenteeism, B in academic growth and C in academic achievement. Principal Jeri Kiespert presides over 264 students.
Frontier High School got a C, as well, with a B in chronic absenteeism and Cs in postsecondary opportunities, graduation and academic achievement. Bud Valerius is principal of 103 students there.
Morrison
In Morrison, Brent Haken is superintendent of 597 students and three schools.
Morrison Elementary (Pre-K through sixth grade) earned a C with a B in chronic absenteeism and Cs in academic growth and academic achievement. Principal Christy Williams has 335 students who attend the school.
Morrison Middle School (seventh and eighth grades) was given a C with an A in chronic absenteeism, C in academic growth and D in academic achievement. 83 students attend the school and Nicholas Hoover is principal.
At Morrison High School, Hoover is also principal of 179 students there. The school was given a C grade with an A in chronic absenteeism, B in postsecondary opportunities and graduation, and a C in academic achievement.
Coyle
In Logan County, Josh Sumrall is superintendent of 323 students and two schools in Coyle.
Coyle Elementary (Pre-K through eighth grade) earned a C with Bs in chronic absenteeism and academic growth with a D in academic achievement. Jill Ritter is principal of 234 students there.
Coyle High School also was given a C with a B in graduation, Cs in academic achievement and chronic absenteeism, along with a D in postsecondary opportunities. Principal Shane Weathers has 89 students who attend.
Mulhall-Orlando
The Mulhall-Orlando school district has two schools and 239 students with Rodney Vollmer as superintendent.
M-O Elementary (Pre-K through eighth grade) earned an A with As in chronic absenteeism and academic achievement with a B in academic growth. Vollmer is principal of 177 students there.
M-O High School also earned an A with As in the four categories graded of chronic absenteeism, graduation (100 percent), academic achievement and postsecondary opportunities. Joline Oldenburg is principal of 62 students there.
The state overall had Ds in academic achievement, graduation, and English language proficiency and Cs in academic growth, chronic absenteeism and postsecondary opportunities throughout the 706,524 students under State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
