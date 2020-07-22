A Tulsa resident was charged with assaulting a nurse at Hillcrest Hospital in Cushing.
Bryan Shannon Armstrong, 40, of Tulsa, was arrested at the hospital he was staying in.
Cushing Officer Kyle Wright was dispatched on April 15 to the Hillcrest Hospital in reference to a nurse being assaulted.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Wright made contact with the victim.
The nurse alleged she went into the room where Armstrong was to change his clothes and bedding.
She said she told Armstrong she had to change the gown he was wearing and clean him up.
According to the affidavit, Armstrong told the nurse not to change his clothes.
She informed Armstrong that it was her job and she had to do it.
The nurse alleged when she wiped Armstrong’s back, he struck her with his fist on the right side of her body.
Another nurse and a physical therapist were in the room at the time of the alleged assault.
“I asked Armstrong what had happened today, and he stated the nurse was wanting to change his gown and he told her that he did not want her too,” Wright wrote in the affidavit.
Armstrong said the nurse picked up a gown to change his clothes, he grabbed the gown to pull it from the nurse and she collided with the railing of his bed.
“Armstrong stated that he never would hit a woman, and that he had not hit the nurse,” Wright alleged.
According to the affidavit, Armstrong demonstrated how the bed could be raised up to show the possibility of the nurse hitting the rail.
One of the witnesses in the room said Armstrong swung his arm at the victim.
She was checked out by the emergency room and didn’t have any broken bones.
An arrest warrant was issued on June 23, and bond was set at $2,500.
Armstrong has not been arrested at this time.
