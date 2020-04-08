Man accused of first degree burglary in Stillwater

A Gore resident was arrested in Stillwater with a first degree burglary charge.
Cody Michael Lamborn, 32, of Gore, was arrested on March 27 at 1402 S. Perkins Road.
Lamborn was arrested because dispatch advised officers of a physical altercation.
Officer Chance Whiteley was en route to the 1500 block of South Chester Street regarding the alleged altercation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lamborn was driving east towards Perkins Road in a silver Dodge Durango.
Sgt. Andrew Wilson made contact with a possible suspect at 1402 S. Perkins Rd.
Whiteley arrived on scene and made contact with the victim.
According to the victim, he had met Lamborn a few days prior to the alleged incident. The victim said Lamborn asked to borrow a tool from him. The victim lent the tool to Lamborn, and told him he wanted it back the next day.
The victim said he waited a couple of days and the tool hadn’t been returned back to him.
According to the affidavit, Lamborn arrived at the victim’s residence to return the tool on March 27. The two met in the front yard.
The victim told Whiteley that Lamborn was acting in an aggressive manner and acted like he wanted to fight him. He said he walked back to his house after telling Lamborn he didn’t want any trouble.
The affidavit said the victim went to close his front door when he noticed Lamborn running towards him. The victim said he attempted to lock and close his door when Lamborn pushed his way into the residence.
The victim had two other people in the residence with him at the time of the alleged altercation. The victim admitted to pulling his firearm and pointing it at Lamborn since there were people in the residence.
According to the affidavit, Lamborn put his head to the barrel of the gun and asked the victim to shoot him. It also said Lamborn was attempting to pull the trigger on the gun, with his head still on the gun barrel.
The victim said he told Lamborn he didn’t want to shoot him or allow him to shoot himself. The victim said he then threw the gun to the ground.
The affidavit said Lamborn hit the victim with his fist and then the two men “traded blows,” until the victim was able to push him out of the residence.
Lamborn allegedly went to his vehicle and retrieved an unknown item. At this time, the victim’s residence was locked.
The affidavit said Lamborn beat on the residence a few times before leaving the scene, eventually being contacted by Sgt. Wilson.
Lamborn was charged with first degree burglary.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and has court on April 28.
