Man accused of Monday robbery has bond set

Monday afternoon, Stillwater Police Officers arrested a man accused of demanding money from OnCue on Perkins Road.
David Bruce Farrow, 69, of Guthrie, was arrested at his residence on 16th Avenue.
He appeared in court Tuesday afternoon in front of Judge Michael Kulling on the arraignment docket.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent told the court that Farrow had an extensive criminal history.
She said he had charges in Oklahoma, Louisiana and California.
Judge Kulling said probable cause was found and set bond at $100,000.
Farrow didn’t have money to post bond when he was asked and he does not have a lawyer at this time.
He will appear in front of Judge Katherine Thomas on his next court date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.