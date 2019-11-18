Michael Nathaniel Bishop was arrested for child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while having a blood or breath alcohol content of .08 or more on November 3, 2019.
An affidavit states that there was probable cause for the stop of Bishop. The report states that the vehicle was continuously sitting through cycles of the traffic lights while in the left turn lane on Hall of Fame and Main St. As the officer pulled in front of the stopped car he saw the driver hunched over the steering wheel and did not appear to be conscious with a child in the backseat of the vehicle. The drivers car was put in drive with his foot on the break.
The record states that after multiple attempts of hitting the glass window the man in the vehicle began to gain consciousness he pressed his foot on the accelerator . After ramming into the officers patrol car he attempted to make a left turn. The officer then got approval to break the car window to stop the vehicle. The driver finally woke up after the officer gained access to stop the vehicle.
Bishop was asked to exit the vehicle after the officer observed an odor on his breath and began asking questions. Bishop admitted to having a few beers so the officer performed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test. The affidavit states that his speech was slow, thick, and slurred in addition to having six out of six clues of intoxication on the test. Two out of four possible clues were observed on the one leg stand test as well.
He was placed under arrest for DUI and taken down to the Stillwater Police Department for booking. Bishop then agreed to take the States Breath Test which came back as 0.12 BrAC. Count 1 child endangerment is punishable up to 4 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. Count 2 operating a motor vehicle while having a blood or breath alcohol content of .08 or more is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and imprisonment for 10 days to 1 year.
