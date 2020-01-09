A man suspected in the death of Stillwater woman Roshauna Ray was charged Thursday in Logan County District Court with a felony unauthorized removal of a dead body. A possible murder charge against Clyde Marquette Fields, 40 of Del City, awaits further investigation, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
"The investigation into the homicide just isn't complete," District 9 District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas told the News Press. "There are a lot of complexities, a lot of agencies and multiple jurisdictions. They’re all working together, but they are all working and it’s going to take awhile."
Fields' bond was set at $1 million. He was arrested not long after Ray was found Saturday night with multiple stab wounds at a Guthrie hospital and was unable to be revived according to the Guthrie Police Department. Ray had previously filed a protective order against Fields in Payne County.
Fields was charged Monday with a misdemeanor violation of a protective order in Payne Count District Court.
He is next due in Logan County court Jan. 23.
